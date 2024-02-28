JD Majethia On Making Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: 'Felt Subject Like Dowry Was Right For TV'

Jamnadas Majethia's latest production, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, aired a few days ago, and it highlights the social message against dowry. In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, he talked about what inspired him to make a serial against dowry, the Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai sequel, Rituraj Singh's demise, and much more.

When asked if dowry exists in families, he said, "It exists very much. The way of asking has only changed. They say, ‘Aapko apke marzi se, jo dena hai dijiye’ and also in the upper class, especially, people prepare for dowry by saving and investing in gold every year. The system has a new term—it’s like old wine in a new bottle. In the lower middle class, in some states and communities, it is growing. If you go as per data on domestic violence, suicides or murders have taken place due to dowry."

He revealed that his inspiration to make Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai came after he read a Gujarati novel by Dhirubai Patel called Ek Dal Mithi, which impressed him. "I felt this was the right subject for television and a very interesting way of bringing up this issue and raising questions. I know it can become sensitive, and the intention is that we need to talk about it, which is why I wanted to do this show."

Sharing the responses from the people, JD Majethia said that he is very happy about it, as now it has become difficult to get a good review for a television show. He added that he is waiting for a few more weeks of storytelling, which will also involve the audience.

Talking about the message he wants the audience to receive, he said, "Don’t take or give dowry. Firstly, it is illegal. Secondly, whichever girl comes into your house when she comes with the baggage of her parents going through a financial crisis due to dowry, she is unhappy, and she won’t make everyone happy. The minute you ask, you’re inviting unhappiness. She should be in love with the family, and that’s when she can make everyone happy.

JD Majethia further talked about the Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai sequel and said that he is looking forward to it. "It’s the nation that wants to know (laughs); the nation wants it back."

When asked about his reaction to Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan not doing well at the box office, he said that they were expecting it to do a little better. "It was our mistake to release the film a week after Diwali. We didn’t want to clash with Tiger 3. We didn’t realise that Sunday, which is an important day for a growing film in terms of collection, but piracy killed it. The collection we were expecting, we couldn’t achieve. Khichdi can’t be an unsuccessful franchise; people have loved it. People will watch on OTT or satellite. We were a little disappointed at the box office collection, which we could’ve done better."

JD Majethia also expressed his shock upon learning about Rituraj Singh's death. "He was a friend. He had worked on our production, but we couldn’t act together. It’s a big loss."