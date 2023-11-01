Jamnadas Majethia On Khichdi 2: We Did Not Want To Make A Sequel Just For The Sake Of Making One

It remains undisputed that the Parekh family holds a special place in the hearts of millions of cinephiles who have been regaled and entertained with their quirks for more than two decades. In 2010, Khichdi, a popular TV show translated into a film that was declared a box-office success. Promising to entertain and enthrall audiences this Diwali, the team of the film’s upcoming sequel Khichdi 2 – Mission Paanthukistan, showcased its trailer amid media presence in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Seen in attendance at the event, the cast featuring actors Supriya Pathak Kapur, Jamnadas Majethia, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, Kiku Sharda and director Aatish Kapadia displayed the trailer for the audience, playing their respective characters from the film.

A still from the film

Engaging in a very interactive round of questions with the media, the team shares why it took them a gap of over a decade to make the sequel of their much-loved 2010 film. Majethia, who goes by his initials JD and is also the producer of the film, shares, “We were very keen to helm a sequel for a very long time. But we did not want to make a sequel just for the sake of making one. When the television show was a huge hit, we immediately knew when to withdraw as we did not want to bore the audiences if we did not have any humour or laughs to offer. Similarly, when it came to making Khichdi’s sequel, we wanted to establish a premise that offers enough room for our gags. We also understand there is a huge responsibility not just towards our audience, but also to the brand that Khichdi carries.”

Echoing JD’s thoughts, writer-director Aatish Kapadia shares, “We were looking for a good window where bringing the experience of Khichdi 2 seemed favourable. Unfortunately, all of us have come out of a pandemic and everyone were vocal about how Hindi films weren’t working at one point. We wanted to ensure that when we bring the film, we have a film that promises entertainment and a good jolly time for the entire family. Khichdi 2 is our Diwali gift to the audience.”

The film also promises some sparkling cameos featuring Farah Khan and Pratik Gandhi to name a few.

With an adventure comedy as the team puts it, awaiting to entertain the audiences, this Diwali, Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan releases in cinemas on November 17.

