WATCH: Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan Promises A Laugh Riot Once Again

The highly anticipated sequel, 'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan,' is all set to light up the silver screen and cause a tablatod laughter tsunami this festive season, releasing on November 17.

Get ready to face the laughter shocks as the iconic Parekh family returns to entertain the cinephiles once again.

'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan' is all set to be the perfect holiday treat for cinema-goers this Diwali season, delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with laughter and merriment.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas Majethia (JD), the film is an adventurous roller-coaster ride that explores new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics led by the unbeatable Supriya Pathak Kapoor, JD Majethia, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak and Kirti Kulhari.

Don't miss the chance to join the Parekh family on their hilarious impossible incredible mission. ‘Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan' hits theaters on November 17. A Zee Studios worldwide release, presented by Hatsoff productions, a name synonymous with wholesome family entertainment.

