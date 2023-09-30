 WATCH: Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan Promises A Laugh Riot Once Again
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan Promises A Laugh Riot Once Again

WATCH: Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan Promises A Laugh Riot Once Again

The film is an adventurous rollercoaster ride that explores new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

The highly anticipated sequel, 'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan,' is all set to light up the silver screen and cause a tablatod laughter tsunami this festive season, releasing on November 17.

Get ready to face the laughter shocks as the iconic Parekh family returns to entertain the cinephiles once again.

'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan' is all set to be the perfect holiday treat for cinema-goers this Diwali season, delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with laughter and merriment.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas Majethia (JD), the film is an adventurous roller-coaster ride that explores new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics led by the unbeatable Supriya Pathak Kapoor, JD Majethia, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak and Kirti Kulhari.

Don't miss the chance to join the Parekh family on their hilarious impossible incredible mission. ‘Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan' hits theaters on November 17. A Zee Studios worldwide release, presented by Hatsoff productions, a name synonymous with wholesome family entertainment.

Read Also
'It's been a while since I explored my comic side in a movie' says Khichdi 2 actor Kirti Kulhari
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Ranbir Kapoor Cut Down His Fees By 50 Per cent For Animal?

Did Ranbir Kapoor Cut Down His Fees By 50 Per cent For Animal?

Karishma Tanna Gets Nominated For Scoop At Busan Film Festival

Karishma Tanna Gets Nominated For Scoop At Busan Film Festival

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Heads Turn In Black & White

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Heads Turn In Black & White

Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal To Take A Break From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal To Take A Break From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

'It Was On-Road Rape': Archana Gautam Reveals Horrific Details Of Attack On Her In Delhi

'It Was On-Road Rape': Archana Gautam Reveals Horrific Details Of Attack On Her In Delhi