'Doting Father, Loving Husband...': Rituraj Singh's Family Pens First Note Post His Death, Shares Last Rites Details

Actor Rituraj Singh, who was a popular face in both television and the film industry, passed away on the night of February 19, Monday, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife and two children, and the devastated family has now penned the first note for the late actor.

Along with a happy picture of Rituraj, the family wrote, "Doting father, loving husband, stellar human and an absolute rockstar."

They also shared details regarding the actor's last rites and cremation. According to the note, the last rites of the actor will be held at the Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery and he will be cremated at 10:30 am on February 21, Wednesday.

Rituraj's wife Charu Singh and kids Jahaan and Adiraj are currently in the city, surrounded by their friends and family members in these testing times.

Rituraj was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a few days back as he was suffering with ailments related to pancreas. His health deteriorated while undergoing treatment on Monday night, he suffered a heart attack, which led to his demise.

On the work front, he was last seen in the hit daily soap, Anupamaa, in which he played the role of Yashpal, boss to the titular character played by Rupali Ganguly. The actress penned a heart-wrenching note remembering her fond memories with the late actor.

Varun Dhawan, who shared the screen with Rituraj in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, revealed that the late actor was supposed to be a part of the upcoming film Baby John too, and that they had met only a few months ago.

Arshad Warsi, Hansal Mehta, Vivek Agnihotri, Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee, Kunal Kemmu, and others also expressed their shock and grief on social media.