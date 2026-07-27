'My Mother & Sister Don't Talk To Me': Ram Kapoor Reveals He Helped His Father Plan His Death In Heartbreaking Lock Upp 2 Confession- VIDEO

Ram Kapoor Reveals He Helped His Father Plan His Death In Heartbreaking Lock Upp 2 Confession- VIDEO | Netflix

The latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp 2 turned out to be one of the most emotional and explosive yet. This week, each contestant was assigned the responsibility of protecting another inmate's secret in exchange for money to buy food. The first secret to be revealed belonged to Ram Kapoor. As the keyword "Father" appeared on the screen, Ram made a shocking revelation, saying, "I helped my father in planning his death."

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor revealed that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 63. Since the cancer was inoperable, he underwent 18 sessions of chemotherapy, after which the "cancer was almost gone." Ram added, "He lived till 73. A good life."

Ram Kapoor revealed another shocking secret.

Ram: I helped my father plan his death.#LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/QTUuB63Lnb — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 27, 2026

Unfortunately, Ram's father was diagnosed with cancer once again. Although doctors were hopeful because he had responded well to treatment the first time, the actor said the situation was very different. Ram shared that while his father was a wealthy man, he never wanted to live under his shadow. Instead, he chose to move away and build his own identity as an actor.

Recalling the difficult phase, Ram said his father's cancer returned during the COVID-19 pandemic when everything was under lockdown. "He (Ram's father) was in Singapore, it was COVID time...Unhone Gautami ko phone kiya aur use bola mujhe Ram se baat karni hai," he said. According to Ram, his father had decided that he no longer wanted to continue fighting the disease. "Unhone decide kar liya tha ki I want to go."

Sharing one of the most emotional moments of his life, Ram recalled, "Unhone point blank mereko bola 'Can you help me in dying?'" Talking about his initial reaction, he said, "Obviously my reaction was same like anybody else. I'm like 'What the fuck are you talking about?' But, he managed to convince me that main agar nahi krunga to wo akele marenge."

Ram further revealed that his father had made him promise that he would not leave him alone in his final moments and wanted him by his side in the ICU. "Ham dono bharti hue andar, kisi ko nahi pata tha that no treatment was happening," Ram recalled. He added that his father also did not want anyone to cry at his funeral and had asked to be buried on the very day he passed away.

"My mother and my sister still don't talk to me. It's been more than 5 years," Ram said while reflecting on the decision he made. Despite the emotional consequences, he believes it was the "best thing" a son could have done for his father. "Everyone lives like a king. He f***ing died like a king," Ram said. Concluding his story, the actor told his fellow Lock Upp 2 contestants that death no longer frightens him and encouraged everyone not to be afraid of it.