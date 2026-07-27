'Main Abhi Ke Abhi Tumhe Terminate Karta Hoon': Riteish Deshmukh Explodes At Yogesh Rawat Over 'No Yogesh, No Lock Upp' Remark- VIDEO

Riteish Deshmukh Explodes At Yogesh Rawat Over 'No Yogesh, No Lock Upp' Remark- VIDEO | Netflix

As Yogesh Rawat re-entered the Lock Upp 2 house, he claimed that after his elimination, fans had started saying, "No Yogesh, no Lock Upp." He also alleged that the show's TRP dropped following his exit and revealed that the makers approached him for a comeback just a night before. Yogesh admitted that he was initially reluctant to return, saying, "Ek baar aise hi maze ke liye mereko nikal diya phir wapas bhi to kar sakte hain, bezatti hi karata rahu kya."

Hearing these remarks, jailer Riteish Deshmukh entered the house and strongly called out Yogesh for his statements. Reacting to the "No Yogesh, no Lock Upp" claim, Riteish said, "Jab aap kehte ho unko, usme main aata hoon, Farah (Khan) aati hai, Netflix aata hai, ye show aata," reminding him that the success of the show cannot be credited to a single contestant.

Riteish shattered Yogesh illusion and reminded him what the real world looks like 😭😭#LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/jE38TjPM9a — AYAAN 👑 (@Im_AYAANBB13_) July 27, 2026

Riteish then turned to Ram Kapoor and remarked that India has not seen a bigger superstar than him. Addressing Yogesh, he added, "Aapka attitude hamne dekha..." while criticising the contestant for behaving as though Lock Upp 2 needed him. Visibly upset, Riteish declared, "Hame tumhari jarurat nahi hai Yogesh. Main abhi ke abhi tumhe is ghar se terminate karta hoon."

The jailer then asked Yogesh if he wanted to leave the house. "No sir," Yogesh replied. An angry Riteish responded, "Tum jo darwaza choose karoge, main waha se tumhe ghar bhejta hoon." Yogesh, however, stood his ground and said, "To be honest, maine jaane ke liye to nahi aaya hoon idhar pe."

"To ye bhi ehsaas mat dilao hamko ki tumhare wajah se is show ki TRP badhegi," Riteish added. He further advised Yogesh to be responsible for every word he speaks and criticised his attitude, saying, "Jis attitude se aap aaye ho, ek level ka arrogance dikhta hai ki main superior hoon. Kyunki main trend ho raha hoon bahar."

Riteish shattered Yogesh illusion and reminded him what the real world looks like 😭😭#LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/jE38TjPM9a — AYAAN 👑 (@Im_AYAANBB13_) July 27, 2026

Riteish went on to say that the statement which hurt him the most was Yogesh claiming, "Main mana karne wala tha (Lock Upp 2 re-entry)." While acknowledging that having a loyal fan following is a blessing, Riteish reminded him that the show's success does not depend on any one contestant or even its hosts. Referring to Amitabh Bachchan, he said the veteran superstar still comes out every Sunday to greet and thank his fans despite his immense stardom. "Ye show hum sab se bahut bada hai," Riteish said, stressing that Lock Upp 2 is bigger than any individual associated with it.

Later, Yogesh apologised to Riteish as well as his fans for his remarks. Before leaving, the jailer reminded the contestants that the task was about who truly deserved to stay, adding, "Deserving wo bhi hota hai jo opportunity ki kadar karta hai."