'My Eviction Wasn't Just Mine...': Lock Upp 2's Yogesh Rawat Breaks Silence After Shocking Exit, Says 'Disappointed Main Bhi Tha'

Lock Upp 2's Yogesh Rawat Breaks Silence After Shocking Exit, Says 'Disappointed Main Bhi Tha' |

Yogesh Rawat has spoken out on social media for the first time after being eliminated from Lock Upp 2. Taking to his official social media handle, he thanked his fans for standing by him despite his eviction. Yogesh admitted that his elimination was not only "unexpected" for him but also for the fans who had been supporting him throughout the show.

Yogesh wrote, "My eviction wasn’t just mine… it felt like every person who believed in me walked out with me." In the video, the Splitsvilla fame contestant opened up about his "unexpected" eviction. He revealed that he had been out of Lock Upp 2 for a week and was overwhelmed to witness the immense love and support he received from fans after stepping out of the show.

Expressing his gratitude, Yogesh said, "Main believe hi nahi kar pa raha hoon ki kya ye mere liye ho raha hai." He further shared that he enters every reality show with the dream of winning, but that goal has always remained unfulfilled. However, he added, "But ek cheez me main hamesha kamyab hua hoon, tum sab ka pyar jeetna... I feel mere liye wahi jeet hai."

Reflecting on his Lock Upp 2 journey, Yogesh admitted, "Disappointed main bhi tha jab main nikla." However, he said the overwhelming support from fans changed his perspective and left him feeling grateful. Calling his journey a positive one, Yogesh urged his supporters not to be disheartened, saying, "Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai."

Lock Upp 2 has already witnessed several exits as the competition intensifies. Shresta Iyer became one of the first contestants to leave the show, followed by Riyaz Aly's eviction. Sunita Ahuja also exited the reality show midway due to health concerns. Most recently, Yogesh Rawat's elimination triggered a wave of criticism online, with many fans questioning the fairness of the makers' decision and expressing disappointment over his sudden exit.

The new episodes of Netflix's Lock Upp 2 release at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday.