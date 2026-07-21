Bigg Boss 20 Eye Unveiled; Fans Demand Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur As Contestants In Salman Khan's Show |

Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere soon, and the excitement among fans is already building. Ahead of the new season, the makers have unveiled the iconic Bigg Boss eye to mark two decades of the reality show. Soon after the reveal, fans began suggesting the names of celebrities they want to see as contestants this season.

Bigg Boss 20 Eye Revealed

The newly unveiled Bigg Boss 20 eye features a striking new design that represents the identity of the upcoming season. It begins with a bright golden pupil before gradually expanding into a vibrant, multi-coloured pattern. The various colours and dimensions are believed to symbolise the different personalities, emotions, and journeys of the contestants that unfold as the competition progresses. The metallic gold finish further adds to the show's signature larger-than-life appeal.

Unveiling the new eye, JioHotstar wrote, "2 decades later… still the most eye-conic one. #BiggBoss20, jald aa raha hai!"

The Bigg Boss eye's layered design unfolds one gateway after another, it mirrors life inside the Bigg Boss house, where first impressions give way to true personalities, alliances are constantly redefined and every revelation changes the course of the game. Rich, multi-dimensional colours capture the spectrum of emotions, relationships and ever-evolving dynamics that define the Bigg Boss experience.

As soon as the new Bigg Boss 20 eye was revealed, fans flooded the comment section with requests for their favourite personalities to be part of the show. One user wrote, "Yogesh (Rawat) ko leke aaye toh trp aayegi." Another commented, "Excited for Ruru thakur." A fan wrote, "We want ruru thakur in bb," while another added, "We want Yogesh Rawat." Several viewers continued urging the makers to rope in Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur as contestants for Bigg Boss 20.

Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006, on Sony Entertainment Television with actor Arshad Warsi hosting the inaugural season. The reality show later moved to Colors TV from its second season, with Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan hosting Seasons 2 and 3, respectively. Salman Khan took over as host in Season 4 in 2010 and has remained the face of the franchise ever since, becoming synonymous with Bigg Boss over the years.

In a first for the Bigg Boss franchise, all six major regional editions, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla, are set to launch together during the festive season. While the official premiere dates are yet to be announced, the multi-language rollout is expected to begin in September 2026, with all editions streaming on JioHotstar and airing across the JioStar network. The Hindi version will continue to be hosted by Salman Khan, while Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeep, Mohanlal, and Sourav Ganguly will helm the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla editions, respectively.