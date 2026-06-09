Salman Khan To Return As Bigg Boss 20 Host, Might Start Shoot On September 21: Report

Fans of Salman Khan and Bigg Boss have reason to celebrate as preparations for the 20th season of the popular reality show are underway. The Bollywood superstar is set to return as host, continuing his long association with one of Indian television's biggest franchises.

According to a report in Variety India, Salman will begin shooting for Bigg Boss 20 from September 21. The makers are also gearing up for the new season, with contestant auditions and shortlisting expected to begin shortly.

Several well-known television personalities have reportedly been approached, while participants from other reality shows are also being considered. A few former contestants may return to the franchise, adding an extra layer of excitement for viewers.

The announcement comes after the successful run of "Bigg Boss 19," which delivered strong ratings and plenty of drama. Contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Baseer Ali were among the season's most talked-about names.

Before stepping onto the reality show set, the actor is expected to complete a major portion of his upcoming action thriller directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The film also stars Nayanthara, and Khan's team is reportedly working on his schedule to accommodate both projects.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Salman is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. In the film, the actor plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The release date of the project is yet to be announced.

The project was earlier reported to be inspired by the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. However, recent reports suggest that the film has undergone major changes, including a revised title and the removal of references to China and the Galwan Valley.