 Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?

Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?

Fans are eagerly awaiting Bigg Boss 20, expected to premiere in September 2026, as rumours about the contestants swirl on social media. Television actress Redheemaa sparked speculation about being the first confirmed participant after replying "On the way hu" to a fan question, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 20 contestant |

After Bigg Boss 19 crowned Gaurav Khanna as the winner and Farrhana Bhatt as the runner-up, fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Bigg Boss Season 20. The new season is expected to premiere around September 2026, with contestant announcements beginning in July or August. Social media is buzzing with rumours about the potential participants. Has the first contestant already been revealed? If so, who could it be?

Redheemaa Confirmed As First Contestant Of Bigg Boss 20?

Redheemaa is a television actress whose official name is Ridhima Gupta. She recently hosted an "ask me anything" session on her social media, where one fan asked her, "Bigg Boss me kab aaoge aap." To this, the actress replied, "On the way hu" (with a smiling emoji). Does this mean she is officially confirming her entry into Bigg Boss 20? Her response has sparked curiosity on social media. However, Redheemaa has not made any official announcement about joining the show. Fans will have to wait for the official confirmation.

Redheemaa in Bigg Boss 20

Redheemaa in Bigg Boss 20 |

Read Also
Who Is Bhagirath Bhatt? Sitar Maestro Expected To Enter Salman Khan Hosted Bigg Boss 20
article-image

Who Is Redheemaa?

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
UP Board 10th and 12th Exams To Begin Tomorrow: Check Timings, Entry Rules, And Exam Day Guidelines; Over 52 Lakh Students To Appear
UP Board 10th and 12th Exams To Begin Tomorrow: Check Timings, Entry Rules, And Exam Day Guidelines; Over 52 Lakh Students To Appear
Tu Yaa Main Film Composer Prateek Rajagopal Opens Up On Bollywood Debut- FPJ Exclusive
Tu Yaa Main Film Composer Prateek Rajagopal Opens Up On Bollywood Debut- FPJ Exclusive
'This Is Reality', 'Propaganda Film': The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
'This Is Reality', 'Propaganda Film': The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Redheemaa calls herself an artist who is model and an actor. She was recently featured in Colors Tv's show Meghav Barsenge alongside Neil Bhatt and Neha Rana. In the show, she played the role of Satpal Kohli, Trilochan's wife. Redheemaa was also previously seen Rang Rasiya.

Besides Redheemaa, reports suggest that Bhagirath Bhatt will also join the show. A renowned sitarist and composer, he has made significant contributions to the industry with his work in projects such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Qala, Loveyapa, Heera Mandi, Gullak, Bandish Bandits, and Anupamaa.

Bigg Boss 19, officially titled Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, premiered on 24 August 2025 on Colors TV and was also streamed on Jio Hotstar, running for 106 days with 18 contestants battling through nominations, tasks, and twists. The grand finale took place on 7 December 2025, where Gaurav Khanna was crowned the winner, defeating Farrhana Bhatt and others in the top five. Gaurav took home the coveted winner’s trophy along with Rs. 50 lakh in prize money.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
Tu Yaa Main Film Composer Prateek Rajagopal Opens Up On Bollywood Debut- FPJ Exclusive
Tu Yaa Main Film Composer Prateek Rajagopal Opens Up On Bollywood Debut- FPJ Exclusive
'This Is Reality', 'Propaganda Film': The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
'This Is Reality', 'Propaganda Film': The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Will Niharika Tiwari & Sorab Bedi Take Home The Trophy? Viral Post Sparks...
Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Will Niharika Tiwari & Sorab Bedi Take Home The Trophy? Viral Post Sparks...
Salim Khan, 90, Hospitalised In Mumbai, Worried Salman Khan Spotted Outside Lilavati Hospital With...
Salim Khan, 90, Hospitalised In Mumbai, Worried Salman Khan Spotted Outside Lilavati Hospital With...