'Pure 6 Din Ki Script Pata Lag Gayi': Aarush Bhola's Vlog From Lock Upp 2 Set Sparks 'Scripted Show' Debate- VIDEO |

Varun Yadav aka Laila's friend, Aarush Bhola, recently entered the Lock Upp 2 house and later shared a vlog titled, "Inside the House of Lock Upp – Meeting Laila After 40 Days." In the vlog, Aarush jokingly hinted that the reality show was "scripted" after spotting what appeared to be a crew member holding a stack of papers.

In the video, Aarush pointed the camera towards a man, who seemed to be a member of the show's crew, reading from a few sheets of paper. Looking at them, he quipped, "Bhai, pure 6 din ki script mereko pata lag gayi hai jo peeche chal raha hai. Bata dunga tumhe." (Bro, I've figured out the script for the next six days. I'll tell you about it.)

Is this true 😭, so whole last week is scripted ?#LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/GIZ24gKH37 — ❰❰ Yash™ ❱❱ (@YashOswalYO) August 1, 2026

Aarush's friend then reminded him that the vlog would only be uploaded a few days later. Responding to this, the crew member jokingly said, "Par ye bahar ja ke bhi kisi ko nahi batana hai." Aarush laughed and replied, "Haan kisi ko nahi, bas ye aapke, mere aur YouTube ke beech hai," leaving everyone around him in splits.

Later in the vlog, Aarush also addressed criticism from viewers accusing him and his friends of not supporting Laila. Reacting to the comments, he said, "Hame ye mat batao ki hame support kaise karna hai. Jab tum bhi kabhi khilaaf ho gaye na, bhagwaan na kare, hum saath hi khade milenge." He further clarified that the show is not driven by audience voting, which limits how much they can influence the game. Aarush added that Laila is already performing well inside the house.

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Aarush Bhola entered the jail to support his close friend Varun Yadav, aka Laila, during a special task. Along with four other friends and family members of the contestants, he competed for a chance to save one of the inmates who had landed in the "at risk" zone. Aarush emerged as the only participant to successfully complete the challenge, securing Laila's safety for the week and helping him move out of the danger zone.

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 now release every day at 8 pm only on Netflix.