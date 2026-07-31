'Insulted & Disrespected': Ram Kapoor Trolled For Being 'Rude' To Jailer Farah Khan On Lock Upp 2

Ram Kapoor Trolled For Being 'Rude' To Jailer Farah Khan On Lock Upp 2 |

After watching the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, fans flooded social media, claiming that Ram Kapoor insulted host and jailer Farah Khan during a heated exchange. The argument erupted after Ram expressed his disappointment over the housemates collectively targeting Akanksha Choudhary in the latest task. To give her a fair chance, he even asked his wife, Gautami Kapoor, to target him instead.

Noticing Ram's stand, Farah questioned why he was being so protective of Akanksha when he had not shown the same concern for Shilpa Shinde. During the task, Farah remarked, "Tu ek kaam kar na, trophy abhi de de usko," referring to Akanksha. In response, Ram said, "Everybody is ganging up." Farah then asked, "Why didn't you say the same thing for Shilpa?" Visibly upset, Ram replied, "Because Shilpa is my enemy. She is not. Simple." Raising his voice, he added, "I'm owning my truth." Rather than escalating the confrontation further, Farah chose not to respond and refrained from making any additional comments.

the problem is farah and riteish never call out ram for his problematic behaviour even when he’s is being rude to them, if this was yogesh they would’ve disqualified him from the game #lockupp #lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/Jf3Q1YWRle — z. saw bts 💜 (@zanabbbbb) July 30, 2026

After watching this clip, several users started flooding the comment section, claiming that Ram was "rude" with Farah. One tweeted, "The problem is Farah and Riteish never call out ram for his problematic behaviour even when he’s is being rude to them, if this was Yogesh they would’ve disqualified him from the game." Another wrote, "Ram insulted Farah and even disrespected the show, but the hosts did not react." Another reacted, "This ram shouts at Farah and she doesn't do anything."

2.Ram insulted Farah and even disrespected the show, but the hosts did not react. In contrast, Yogesh was scolded simply for questioning Ritesh about a task. #Lockupp2 — Ronaldofanforever04 (@RonaldofanM2004) July 31, 2026

This ram shouts at farah and she doesn't do anything. Kitna fattu jailor hai yeh.#LockUpp2 — ​༺𓆗 KS 𓆗༻ (@KirthikSanjai) July 30, 2026

During the latest game in Lock Upp 2 episode, Varun Yadav aka Laika was saved by his friend Arush Bhola, while Pamala Serena, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Choudhary remained at risk. As per several online reports Akanksha Choudhary got eliminated. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the elimination.

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release at 8 pm only on Netflix.