'He Nearly Attacked Me': Akanksha Chamola Calls Out Ram Kapoor For Making Pamala Serena Feel 'Unsafe'- VIDEO |

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 witnessed a major fallout after the recent task, with Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav, aka Laila, getting into a heated argument. Akanksha Choudhary also confronted Laila for not supporting her during the task, while Pamala accused Laila of deliberately targeting women and even called him a "sexist." However, the conflict doesn't end there. In the upcoming episode, the argument escalates further, with Ram Kapoor getting dragged into the controversy.

A newly released promo shows Ram confronting Pamala over her remarks, saying, "You know what, Pamala, targeting woman, my ass." He further added, "All the men were hosed down by the women." Trying to avoid the confrontation, Pamala replied, "Can't hear you." However, Ram continued following her around the house, insisting, "Don't make this about bloody gender."

As Pamala repeatedly asked him to stop talking to her, Ram responded, "I will talk to you," and continued following her while demanding that she engage in the conversation. Visibly disturbed by the incident, Pamala later said, "Oh my God, he nearly attacked me."

Seeing the situation escalate, Akanksha Chamola stepped in and confronted Ram, saying, "You cannot make any woman in this house feel unsafe like that," as the tense altercation left the house divided.

🚨Lock Upp Promo 🚨



Ram vs Pamela 👀



Ram charged at Pamela?#LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/BkVcYkH5pT — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 30, 2026

During the show's family week, Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor, reacted to the controversy with sarcasm. Addressing the female contestants, she joked, "Agar inhone aapko galat touch kiya ho, hug kiya ho ya kiss kiya ho toh main aap sab se maafi maangti hoon." She even apologised to Shreya Kalra by name before adding that Ram is like a "teddy bear" who often expresses warmth through hugs and kisses. Her light-hearted response drew laughter inside the house while also defending her husband's intentions.

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm only on Netflix.