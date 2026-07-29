Lock Upp: Pamala Serena Breaks Down As She Reveals Fiancé Cheated On Her, Got Another Woman Pregnant - VIDEO

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 turned emotional as contestants were asked to reveal personal secrets ahead of the show's finale. Among those who broke down was Pamala Serena , who shared a painful chapter from her past after informer Apoorva Mukhija selected her for the secret reveal task.

Given the code word "fiancé," Pamala fought back tears as she opened up about an eight-year relationship that ended after she discovered her then-fiancé had been cheating on her.

Recalling the incident, she said, “Five years ago, I was in a long-term relationship. It was almost eight years. We were from the Indian-UK background. We were engaged and about to get married. He was a big businessman, so he used to work abroad. He was once returning via flight and when he landed he had some big infection in his stomach. When he was taken to the hospital in an emergency, we found out that he had a huge abscess inside his stomach. It was the size of a melon, and he had to be operated on immediately or else it could burst.”

Pamela revealed her 2nd secret 🙌



She revealed her boyfriend who she is about to get married was cheating on her for 2 years 🥲#lockupp2 #lockupp pic.twitter.com/Zk5iBYdjy5 — Kitabi_kidda (@kitabi_kidda) July 29, 2026

Pamala revealed that after the surgery, she stayed by his side as both their families were in London and she had access to his phone while caring for him.

She then recounted the moment that changed her life forever. “Anyway, the operation was over, and we were by ourselves. Our families were in London, and so his phone was with me. After a few weeks, I got a call from a girl, and she revealed that she had been in a relationship with him for the last two years and was pregnant with his baby. I was very upset, and I thought of leaving, but how could I do that in such a condition, after 7-8 years with him? So I stayed back and took care of him for another month and a half. When he became healthy, I packed my bags and left without turning back. My trust broke, and I never trusted anyone again. I had relationships again, but that trust never happened. I always question myself in case I get close to someone, if I should trust them or not.”

Pamala did not disclose the identity of her former fiancé during the episode.

The reality star first gained recognition through Netflix India's Desi Bling. Born in the United Kingdom to Indian parents, she later moved to Dubai in 2012 and built a successful career in the beauty pageant circuit. She was crowned Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022.

The latest week inside Lock Upp 2 has been filled with emotional revelations from contestants, including Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra, who also opened up about their personal struggles during the secret task.

The show also witnessed the return of former contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat. Harshad defeated Sufi Motiwala, while Yogesh beat Dheeraj Dhoopar in separate challenges to re-enter the competition. Harshad later confronted Dheeraj over his earlier eviction, calling him "insecure."

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.