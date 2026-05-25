'Shocked So Many...': Desi Bling's Pamala Serena REACTS To Criticism Over Ex-Boyfriend AP's Viral 'Daddy' Comment

Pamala Serena Reacts To 'Daddy' Remark Backlash | Photo Via Netflix

Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling, has sparked mixed reactions online. While many viewers enjoyed the show's over-the-top 'brain-rot' entertainment, others criticised it for allegedly promoting infidelity and misogynistic remarks. In the second episode, during a Father’s Day event hosted by Dyuti Parruck, Pamala Serena arrived with her ex-boyfriend AP, leaving Tejasswi Prakash confused as she initially assumed he was Pamala's brother.

AP’s 'Daddy' Remark On Desi Bling Sparks Backlash

Tejasswi later questioned Pamala about arriving with a man despite previously saying she was single, only to learn that AP was actually her ex-boyfriend. Tejasswi then directly asked the duo, "You… brother?" to which AP jokingly replied, "No, I am her daddy," leaving Pamala laughing before he clarified that they were 'just friends.'

Check it out:

Pamala Serena Reacts To 'Daddy' Remark Backlash

The remark soon went viral on social media, with several netizens criticising AP's comment.

However, responding to a user named @sanyaa_mua, Pamala defended AP and replied saying, "Hahaha, love the sarcastic response. We walk in, and instead of waiting for an intro, a sec later she’s so keen and says Praaaa (who says that!! lol and it’s a FATHERS DAY event (fathers, dads) so the sarcastic response is I’m her daddy lol. Loved the response @ap.dxb, but not sure everyone got the sarcastic smart response!! You gotta have the witt to get the banter guys!! Shocked so many people didn’t get it!!"

Photo Via Instagram

Meanwhile, recently Pamala's ex-boyfriend AP has sparked dating rumours with actress Krystle DSouza, where they were seen getting cosy at a party.

Neither Krystle nor AP has reacted to the ongoing speculation so far.