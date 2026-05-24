'Stop Normalising This Bullsh*t': Director Lakshmi R Iyer Blasts Desi Bling's Satish Sanpal, Tabinda Sanpal For Glorifying Infidelity

Desi Bling faces backlash over infidelity comments | Photo Via Instagram

Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling, recently premiered on Netflix and quickly grabbed attention online. However, the show has now landed in controversy after cast members Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal faced massive backlash for remarks that many social media users believe normalise infidelity and misogynistic behaviour in marriage. The controversy erupted after clips from the show began circulating online, sparking heated debates across platforms.

Desi Bling Faces Backlash Over Infidelity Comments

Several viewers criticised the couple's statements and dynamics shown in the series, accusing them of promoting unhealthy relationship standards under the guise of modern relationships and luxury lifestyle entertainment. Amid the backlash, filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer also weighed in on the controversy and strongly criticised the narrative being promoted.

Taking to social media, she wrote, "Saw a clip from a reality show where a wife said she's okay with her husband cheating as long as the woman isn't repeated. Stop normalising this bullshit. Stop setting terrible examples in the name of being "modern" or "cool." Being loyal is still attractive. Being honest is still attractive. Stop letting social media convince you otherwise."

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Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented, "Yaa… apparently the man will fall in love if he meets the same woman."

Throughout Desi Bling, Satish Sanpal repeatedly makes misogynistic and sexist remarks, while Tabinda Sanpal continues to defend his actions, stating that she trusts and loves him. He also openly speaks about partying with several women, while his wife consistently stands by him, claiming that she is aware of his interactions with other women.

Despite the criticism, Desi Bling continues to remain a trending topic online, with discussions surrounding the show only intensifying after the viral clips surfaced. The controversy has once again sparked a larger conversation about how relationships, loyalty, and gender dynamics are portrayed in modern reality entertainment.