'Imperfectly Perfect...': Karan Kundrra Proposes To Tejasswi Prakash With Massive Diamond Ring On Desi Bling, Actress Gets Emotional - VIDEO

Karan Kundrra Proposes To Tejasswi Prakash On Desi Bling | Photo Via Netflix

Television's iconic and much-loved couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, fondly called 'TejRan' by their fans, have often been questioned about marriage, repeatedly sparking wedding rumours that they always dismissed. However, it is now the couple are finally set to tie the knot, as Kundrra proposed to his girlfriend after four years of dating. The romantic proposal took place on their recently released show Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling, which premiered on Netflix on May 20.

Karan Kundrra Proposes To Tejasswi Prakash

In the last episode of Desi Bling, Karan planned a grand surprise for Tejasswi along with fellow cast members Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza and Janvee Gaur, all dressed in regal outfits. As soon as the actress arrived and saw the elaborate setup along with Karan waiting for her, she was left stunned after noticing 'Will You Marry Me?' written across the water in giant letters.

Soon after Tejasswi saw the surprise, she could not stop beaming with joy and told Karan, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop,” as Karan comforted her. He then delivered an emotional speech for his girlfriend, saying, “Jab hum mile the, toh bohot kuch hua tha... Jab hum bahar aaye, sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge. Kisi ne kaha tha main fake hu; kisi ne kaha tu fake hai. It’s been four years; we’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything."

Check out the video:

Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Down

Karan further said, '"Imperfectly perfect love story’- yeh tune hi term diya tha. Every year that I spent with you, it has changed the meaning of love for me. I never thought I would ever fall in love or commit. I want to thank you for bringing out the man in me, the man who has the guts to say, 'This is it. It’s now and forever.’”

Karan then went down on one knee and proposed to Tejasswi with a huge diamond ring in his hand. Moments later, the couple shared a heartfelt hug, while an emotional Tejasswi broke down in tears.

Karan and Tejasswi have been in a relationship since 2021. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, fell in love, and have often made headlines for their PDA.

Currently, Karan and Tejasswi are seen on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3, where he is paired with Elvish Yadav, while the actress is paired with Arjun Bijlani.