Karan Kundrra Clarifies Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's Face Tattoo On His Chest Is NOT Permanent: 'Have To Support Her...'

Karan Kundrra Says Tejasswi Prakash's Face Tattoo Isn't Permanent | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Karan Kundrra took his fans by surprise after unveiling a tattoo of his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash's face on his chest. At a recent Ramadan celebration in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 24, Karan stepped out in a purple kurta, but it wasn't his festive look that grabbed attention. Instead, it was the tattoo of Tejasswi's face inked on the right side of his chest that left fans in awe.

However, it has now been revealed that the tattoo is not permanent and was merely a promotional stunt. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Karan said he found it sweet how fans were reacting to the tattoo. He clarified that the tattoo of Tejasswi’s face was actually done to promote her debut OTT show, Psycho Saiyaan, and was his way of showing support.

He further shared that the event was, in fact, the launch of the show, and since his character in the series gets a tattoo of her face, he decided to put it on as well. However, he confirmed that it is not a real tattoo.

"Ofcourse I have to support her in every way and the show is so interesting that being part of its promotion is the best way to show support," added Karan.

Work Front

Currently, Karan and Tejasswi are seen on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3, where he is paired with Elvish Yadav, while the actress is paired with Arjun Bijlani.

Karan and Tejasswi will also be seen in Netflix's show Desi Bling, set in Dubai, which showcases the glamorous lives of its cast and highlights the couple’s journey and chemistry. The show is said to be similar in format to Dubai Bling.

Karan and Tejasswi have been in a relationship since 2021. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, fell in love, and have often made headlines for their PDA.