Desi Bling: Karan Kundrra Questions Tejasswi Prakash For 'Disrespecting' Their Relationship, Actress Breaks Down In New VIDEO

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Popular TV couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all set to star in Desi Bling, which showcases the lavish lives of wealthy Indians in Dubai. Set to premiere on Netflix India, the show is a spin-off of Dubai Bling.

A new promo unveiled on Friday (May 8) focuses on Karan and Tejasswi. In the clip, Tejasswi says that her boyfriend is clearly influenced by the circle he is surrounded by, prompting Karan to question why she is 'disrespecting' their relationship. "This is not us," he says, after which Tejasswi breaks down in tears. Another moment shows Rizwan Sajan telling Karan that he is aware Karan wants to become Tejasswi’s husband, not her father.

Check it out:

The cast also includes entrepreneurs Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, and Sana Sajan, alongside Tabinda Sanpal, Pamala Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, and astrologer Janvee Gaur.

As of now, the release date of Desi Bling has not been unveiled. However, the Netflix India show is confirmed to premiere in 2026.

Earlier, rumours suggested that Karan and Tejasswi might tie the knot on their show Desi Bling. Denying the false reports, Karan took to X and wrote that he’s 'sick' of people marrying him off this year or next, or claiming he’s announcing his engagement on a reality show.

Currently, Karan and Tejasswi are seen on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3, where he is paired with Elvish Yadav, while the actress is paired with Arjun Bijlani.

Karan and Tejasswi have been in a relationship since 2021. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, fell in love, and have often made headlines for their PDA.