Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Marriage Rumours Re-Ignite After Viral 'KaraTe' Banner Spotted On Laughter Chefs 3 Set- Watch VIDEO |

When will Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get married? This is the question TejRan fans have been asking ever since Tejasswi hinted that wedding plans could be on the cards for 2026. Now, rumours of the couple allegedly tying the knot on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3 are circulating on social media after a poster from the set went viral.

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish shared a clip from the Laughter Chefs 3 set showing a large banner that read, "Karan + Teja = KaraTe." Crew members were also seen preparing a backdrop featuring Karan and Tejasswi’s pictures wearing a mundavalya.

The poster further read, "Karan aur Teja ko zindagi ki nayi shuruwaat ki dheron shubhkaamnayein." However, the post was later deleted from the official Saas Bahu Aur Saazish handle. Despite that, fans quickly saved the video and circulated it widely on social media.

The now-deleted clip sparked speculation that Karan and Tejasswi might be getting married on the Laughter Chefs 3 set. One user reshared it with the caption, "TejRan Wedding." However, neither Karan nor Tejasswi has confirmed any such wedding plans.

Previously, Tejasswi dismissed marriage rumours, saying to Bombay Times, "That's not happening anytime soon." Meanwhile, Karan also tweeted earlier, "Shaadi vaadi toh chalo har do chaar saal baad karwa hi dete hain, how cute is bhindi Maamu!!!?" indicating the couple has often played down immediate wedding expectations.

However, Tejasswi had earlier revealed on comedian Bharti Singh’s podcast that they were considering marriage in 2026. When asked if wedding plans were on the cards, she said, "Haan, aise bol toh rahe hain. Haan matlab aisi baatein toh hum kar rahe hain, but then let's see."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021, where their friendship gradually turned into romance inside the house. What started as on-screen bonding soon became one of television’s most talked-about relationships, and the couple has been together for over four years now.