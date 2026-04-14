'Not Happening Anytime Soon': Tejasswi Prakash Dismisses Wedding Buzz With Karan Kundrra, Puts 2026 Marriage Rumours To Rest

Tejasswi Prakash Dismisses Wedding Buzz With Karan Kundrra |

When will Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get married? This is a question fans have been asking about the much-loved television couple for a long time. However, it appears that marriage is not on the cards for them at the moment. After much speculation, Tejasswi has finally reacted to the ongoing curiosity around their wedding plans.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about her marriage plans. The actress laughed and dismissed any immediate plans, saying, "That's not happening anytime soon." Earlier, there were claims that the couple might tie the knot in 2026.

Talking about how their relationship and work have evolved since they got together, Tejasswi said, "There are of course a lot of things that you do explore with each other on a professional basis." She added that she has learned a lot from Karan Kundrra, as he is senior to her. Speaking about her relationship, she said, "For me, it's been a learning process."

Recently, there were rumours about Karan and Tejasswi being secretly married. Debunking the claims and indirectly reacting to the buzz, Karan tweeted, "Shaadi vaadi toh chalo har do chaar saal baad karwa hi dete hain, how cute is bhindi Maamu!!!?"

Much of the speculation around their wedding began after Tejasswi’s appearance on Bharti Singh’s podcast. When asked whether marriage was on the cards in 2026, Tejasswi had said in late 2025, "Haan, aise bol toh rahe hain. Haan matlab aisi baatein toh hum kar rahe hain, but then let's see."

Tejasswi also revealed that Karan had wanted to marry her soon after their stint on Bigg Boss 15. However, her mother advised her to wait for a year to better understand each other and avoid making a hasty decision. Karan Kundrra (40) and Tejasswi Prakash (31) began dating after meeting on the show in 2021, and have now been together for over five years.