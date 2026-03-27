Karan Kundrra's Humorous Take On Marriage Rumours With Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash: 'Do Chaar Saal Baad Karwa Lenge'

Karan Kundrra's Humorous Take On Marriage Rumours With Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash |

Karan Kundrra has finally reacted to the ongoing marriage rumours. While he did not address the topic directly, he hinted at it humourously, saying, "Do chaar saal baad karwa lenge." This comes after Free Press Journal confirmed through a source that Karan and Tejasswi Prakash are not married.

Karan tweeted, "Shaadi vaadi toh chalo har do chaar saal baad karwa hi dete hain.. how cute is bhindi Maamu!!!??" in response to Bharti Singh's new vlog, where Gola called him Bhindi Mamu. To this, one fan reacted, "Bhindi mamu is the cutest, rhi baat shadi ki tho bo tho hum mazak krte rhte hai apne dil khush krne ke liye." Karan then replied, "Tumhare mazaak ke chakkar mein article aa jaate hain."

Shaadi vaadi toh chalo har do chaar saal baad karwa hi dete hain.. how cute is bhindi Maamu!!!?? — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 27, 2026

Tumhare mazaak ke chakkar mein article aa jaate hain 🤦 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 27, 2026

Even though Karan did not directly confirm not being married to Tejasswi, his posts clearly suggest that marriage is not currently in the cards.

The marriage rumours around Karan and Tejasswi began swirling online after a series of social media posts led fans to believe the couple had secretly tied the knot, prompting many users on platforms such as X to flood timelines with congratulatory messages and speculation about their nuptials. Rumours were further fuelled by cryptic posts and discussions among fans that suggested they may have quietly married, even though neither Karan nor Tejasswi made any official announcement. Free Press Journal confirmed through an inside source that the buzz is unfounded and the couple are not married.

Karan and Tejasswi's relationship began during their stint together on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021. At the show their friendship blossomed into romance and they became one of television's most loved couples. Fans fondly call them "TejRan," and their bond has only strengthened over the years. As per Tejaasswi's previous interviews, Karan proposed Tejasswi to marriage soon after Bigg Boss. But instead of taking things ahead in hurry, the couple decided to give their relationship some time.