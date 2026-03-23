Karan Kundrra Pens Cryptic Note After Backlash Over Allegedly 'Demeaning' Comment On Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash In Splitsvilla 16; Netizens React

Karan Kundrra Pens Cryptic Post After Backlash Over Allegedly 'Demeaning' Comment On Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash |

Splitsvilla 16 host Karan Kundrra recently posted a cryptic note on X (formerly Twitter), sparking speculation about its meaning. Many linked it to his recent comments about relationships on the show, where he said, "Unke dekh ke aisa lagta hai, kash mera bhi aisa hota," referring to couples who are more like best friends and simply enjoy each other’s company.

Karan also tweeted "RR" on X, leaving fans confused about his intention. He later added, "Embarrassment hain iykyk." Though he did not clarify further, viewers connected his posts to his remarks on Splitsvilla 16.

Following his tweets, one user wrote, "Karan kundrra to clean his image always the thing he do is tweet as RR. He never accept he is wrong. He never realised how many times Karan threw Teja under the bus and insulted her. He can never realise how many times he kept his friends above Teja." Fans criticised Karan for allegedly "demeaning" his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, on national television.

RR 🤣😂😘 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 23, 2026

In a recent episode, Karan said, "I have seen people in my life just like you (referring to one of the couples) who don't care about the romance but they are such good friends, they have so much fun together." He added, "They enjoy so much in life. I am like, I wish I also had that." Co-host Sunny Leone then interjected, "Shut up, she's watching," referring to Tejasswi.

Karan kundrra to clean his image always the thing he do is tweet as RR

he never accept he is wrong. He never realised how many times karan threw teja under the bus and insulted her. He can never realise how many times he kept his friends above teja @kkundrra #tejran — . (@stanninfavs) March 23, 2026

Karan kundrra can go this much low i mean demeaning such beautiful soul in national television sharam kar aur bhagwaan se khauf kha #tejasswiprakash #tejran @itsmetejasswi https://t.co/XUmkL1rV5f — alpha (@Thaku58080) March 22, 2026

Amid the online trolling, Tejasswi shared photos and videos from her beach vacation with Karan, seemingly responding to critics with a cryptic caption, "I am here… right here."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship began during Bigg Boss 15, where they grew close as contestants and developed a strong bond on the show. Over time, their friendship blossomed into love, and they have been one of TV’s most talked-about couples since. Tejasswi’s mother reportedly suggested they give their relationship a year to see how it progresses as the couple discussed about marriage. So far, there are no reports about when are they getting married.