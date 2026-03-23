'Yogesh Rawat Wouldn't Have...': Ruru Thakur Releases WhatsApp Chat Amid Pre-Planned Splitsvilla 16 Entry Allegations

Ruru Thakur Releases WhatsApp Chat Amid Pre-Planned Splitsvilla 16 Entry Allegations |

Splitsvilla 16’s Yogesh Rawat finally confessed his feelings for ex-girlfriend Ruru Thakur on the show. After his recent performance with ex Ruru and connection Akanksha Choudhary, he was asked whether he had clarity about who he loves. To this, Yogesh admitted, "I Love Ruru." Soon after, viewers and fans speculated that this might have been a "pre-planned" move. Shutting down the rumours, Ruru shared a screenshot on her Instagram story.

Ruru revealed her WhatsApp chats, where she discussed messaging Yogesh and getting confused after seeing the double tick. The person she was chatting with asked, "This was when?" She replied, "today," with the day being November 27, 2025. During their call, the person asked her to contact Yogesh. When she called him, she learned that his phone was with his brother. And, that's allegedly when she got to know about him going to Splitsvilla.

Ruru Thakur defends herself by posting Whatsapp chats |

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram story, Ruru addressed trolls, saying, "Yogesh wouldn't have let me say this also cuz y'all just pre decide everything so, it just felt right, I'm posting."

Ruru posted the screenshot after Yogesh mentioned in Siddharth Kannan's podcast that he had submitted his phone and switched it off before going to Splitsvilla. Things got awkward when Ruru explained that she had tried contacting him, but couldn’t reach him because his phone was with his brother. She then looked at Yogesh and asked, "Tumhara phone tumhare bhai ke pas tha na?" Yogesh paused before replying, "Acha, dusra phone le ke gaya tha."

Explaining the timeline of their relationship and alleged breakup the podcast, Ruru said their last conversation before Yogesh entered Splitsvilla 16 was around a month prior. She revealed that they had an ugly fight in early October 2025, after which they didn’t contact each other. Yogesh added that he received Splitsvilla’s contract about 2–2.5 weeks after their fight, during the period they were not communicating.

Ruru also claimed that it was Yogesh's brother and friends who reached out to her when she learned about Yogesh joining Splitsvilla. To back up her claims that she had no prior knowledge of his participation, Ruru posted screenshots on her social media.

Splitsvilla 16 new episodes air three days a week- Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm IST on MTV India and Jio Hotstar.