MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner Revealed? It's Not Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur; Find Out Who Won

MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner Revealed |

The Splitsvilla 16 finale date has not been officially announced yet, but it seems Akanksha Choudhary may have already revealed the winner. After the drama surrounding Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur, many speculated that they could win the show, as they had a connection even before entering and reportedly paired up later during the season. In a recent interview, Akanksha admitted that she wished Yogesh and Ruru would not end up winning, and it appears her wish came true.

Did Akanksha Choudhary Spill Splitsvilla 16 Winner's Name?

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Akanksha talked about her off-camera conversation with Yogesh. Explaining that scene, she said, "Uske finale pe usne dekha jab wo perform kar raha tha ki I was celebrating ki wo nahi jeeta hai, which was true." She further explained that she did not want him to win the show because he had made promises to her about winning the show together. According to her, when Yogesh and Ruru did not win, Akanksha was cheerleading with the other girls.

Akanksha claimed that Yogesh was unhappy seeing her happy about him losing the show. She added that, in the end, she told Yogesh, "I don't think we can ever be friends ab." She further clarified that she was not celebrating Yogesh losing alone, but rather celebrating him losing while Ruru was by his side. Akanksha admitted that this might seem "insensitive," but she was genuinely hurt at that moment.

Splitsvilla 16 Winner |

Who Will Win Splitsvilla 16?

As per News18’s report, Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari are speculated to have won Splitsvilla 16. The speculation arose after a Wikipedia page declaring them as winners went viral on social media. However, nothing has been officially confirmed or revealed by any of the contestants. Fans will have to wait for the release of the finale episode to know what happens.

Splitsvilla 16 airs new episodes three days a week- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM IST on MTV India and on Jio Hotstar.