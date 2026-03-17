'TRP Ke Liye Ye...': Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat Breaks Silence On Ex Ruru Thakur Drama; Sends A Heartfelt Message For Akanksha Choudhary- Watch VIDEO

Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat Breaks Silence On Ex Ruru Thakur Drama; Sends A Heartfelt Message For Akanksha Choudhary- Watch VIDEO |

Splitsvilla 6 contestant Yogesh Rawat has recently been in the headlines for allegedly wronging Akanksha Choudhary after his ex, Ruru Thakur, entered the show as a wild card. Since Ruru’s entry, Yogesh has faced a lot of hate online, losing a significant number of followers. Finally addressing his side, he uploaded a video on his YouTube channel. Responding to trolls who criticised him for laughing in the situation, Yogesh said, "In such a situation, I don’t what to do other than laugh."

Yogesh revealed that he was "confused as f**k" when he saw Ruru on the show. However, he clarified that he asked Akanksha’s permission before hugging her. He explained that he approached Ruru to make her feel comfortable, as she didn’t know anyone in the villa. On wearing Ruru’s gifted earring, Yogesh added that he didn’t wear it because he was missing her; it’s simply a habit, and he rarely notices it.

Calling out the makers, Yogesh said, "TRP ke liye ye cheez kar sakte hain ye log (makers), jab Splitsvilla chalu hua tha tab bhi maine confirmation li thi ki tumlog kahi mere sath ye ex wala scene to nahi karoge." He claimed he had a gut feeling this scenario might happen. The makers allegedly replied, "Tune kabhi dekha hai ki koi 2 season ek sath kare." (Ruru had been a contestant in Splitsvilla 15.) After getting confirmation, Yogesh said he participated in the show of his own free will.

Amid the ongoing drama and trolls, Yogesh admitted that fans’ anger is "justified" but maintained that he had reasons for his actions and never intended to hurt anyone.

Explaining his shift towards Ruru, he said he always genuinely loved her, and seeing her return stirred old feelings, making him feel attached once again.

Yogesh Sends a Heartfelt Message for Akanksha

He added that his video was made for one particular person, believed to be Akanksha. Explaining himself, Yogesh said, "Maine kabhi acting nahi kari, itna to pata hoga hi tujhe. Jo kiya hamesha sache dil se kiya." He admitted he never expected to be in a situation where such a decision was needed. Yogesh also acknowledged that he had wronged Akanksha and confessed he still feels guilty about it.