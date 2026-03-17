'Ayush Sharma Is A Pedophile': Netizens Slam Splitsvilla 16 Contestant As Alleged Explicit Chats With Minor Go VIRAL

'Ayush Sharma Is A Pedophile': Netizens Slam Splitsvilla 16 Contestant |

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Ayush Sharma is reportedly involved in an explicit chat with a minor. The viral conversations allegedly show him requesting inappropriate pictures. According to reports, Ayush has admitted to the claims and appealed to not expose him, stating that coming from a small town, such rumors spread rapidly.

Ayush Sharma’s alleged chats with minor girls were exposed by the Instagram page Lafda Memerrr. The uploaded conversations reportedly show that the girls engaged with him willingly. However, the concern arises from the fact that they were allegedly minors. Reports suggest Ayush would talk to the girls, request explicit pictures, and then block them. After being exposed, he reportedly admitted to the page’s organizer that he had spoken with minor girls.

Voice recordings released by the page reportedly capture Ayush pleading with them not to ruin his career, saying, “Meri zindagi kharab ho jayegi.” He also claimed he would personally apologize to all the girls he had contacted and urged the page not to release his chats, warning that with two more shows ahead, exposure could destroy him.

After the chats went viral, Ayush began facing intense backlash on social media. A user shared on a Reddit thread, “Ayush really is a p*dophile, this is absolutely crazy,” urging others to unfollow him: “Let's just mass unfollow this pedophile after seeing the new reel showing his and Ayush's chats.” Another commenter added, “This actually sickens me. Pathetic.”

Ayush Sharma faces backlash after viral chats |

Ayush is 23 years old. He was introduced in Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra's hosted show as a contestant from Maharashtra. He described himself as a fitness influencer and a coder, calling himself a "hunk from Maharashtra." He has a 150K followers on Instagram.

Let us further wait for the new episodes of Splitsvilla 16 to release ahead to see whether this controversy will be addressed or not. So far, Ayush has not reacted to his viral chats with minor girls.