'I Request You Not To Hate…': Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat Urges Fans To Stop Spreading Negativity Towards Akanksha Choudhary & Ruru Thakur

Splitsvilla Season 16 contestant Yogesh Rawat has been inactive on social media recently, which caused him to miss the ongoing online drama. He has now released a statement requesting fans not to spread hate toward Akanksha Choudhary and Ruru Thakur in his name. He also emphasized that no one should try to dictate who is or isn’t good for his game.

Yogesh took to his Instagram to address the issue, saying, "Not been that active lately. I know it's late but I saw few things on social media that people are saying nasty stuff about people who are related to me." He further urged those who love and support him not to spread hatred toward anyone associated with him, especially Ruru and Akanksha. He added that everyone has a different capacity to handle criticism, while he may be able to take it, others might not respond to it as well.

Yogesh further mentioned, "Nobody has right to say who is good for me and who is bad for me, who will f my game up or who will not be it my friends or anybody else." He stated that he has not given anyone the liberty to make such judgments. He also clarified that he had already mentioned on the show that no one should use his name to target someone else.

Yogesh claimed that he understands if two people are not on good terms, but that does not justify spreading hatred toward one another. He also warned those who are trolling others, saying, "So agar ye dobara hota hai I will not take it well."

Splitsvilla Season 16 contestant Yogesh is currently paired with Akanksha on the show. Reports suggest that Ruru is set to enter as a wildcard contestant. Additionally, rumours are circulating that Yogesh and Ruru may have started a relationship after the show.