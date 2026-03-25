FPJ Exclusive! Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Are Not Married |

Rumors are swirling online about Karan Kundrra and his long-time girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash being secretly married. TejRan fans are flooding social media with congratulatory messages. However, the couple has not made any official announcements regarding the speculated wedding. According to our close sources, we have gathered some information about the current status of the couple.

According to our sources, the social media buzz about their marriage is fake, and the couple has not yet tied the knot.

Tejasswi has previously addressed her wedding likely happening in 2026. In a podcast with Bharti Singh, when asked whether marriage plans are on the cards for 2026, she replied, "Haan, aise bol toh rahe hain. Haan matlab aisi baatein toh hum kar rahe hain, but then let's see." Despite all the talks, the couple is neither engaged nor married.

Karan has recently been in the headlines for talking about the kind of love he wishes for. His remark on Splitsvilla 16 quickly went viral, leaving many to wonder if he is happy in his relationship. Watching a couple on the show, Karan said, "I have seen people in my life just like you who don't care about the romance but they are such good friends, they have so much fun together. They enjoy so much in life. I am like, I wish I also had that." Hearing this, his co-host Sunny Leone stopped him, saying, "Shut up, she's watching," addressing to Tejasswi.

Dear new age tabloids I’m sick of you marrying me off this year or next, announcing my engagement on a reality show, just coz we’re in Dubai.. I understand it gives you a lot of numbers and it’s all about that these days apparently but to most of you me or my agent are just a… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) April 11, 2025

Back in April 2025, Karan publicly lashed out at what he called "new‑age tabloids" that kept publishing rumours about engagement and marriage with Tejasswi. He took to social media to express his frustration, writing that he was "sick of you marrying me off this year or next." He further requested for some privacy saying, "Meri shaadi/engagement/roka/bacha/breakup/midlife crisis mein khud announce kar loon please."