Krystle D'Souza Dating Desi Bling Fame AP After Breakup With Restaurateur Boyfriend? Kissing Video Sparks Buzz

Television actress Krystle D'Souza has found herself at the centre of fresh dating rumours after a viral party video with Desi Bling fame AP grabbed attention online. The speculation began after social media users noticed what appeared to be AP kissing Krystle on the cheek during a recent gathering.

The now-viral clip, shared by paparazzo Varinder Chawla on Instagram, shows AP posing with a group of friends at a party while Krystle stands in front of him. In the middle of the candid moment, AP appears to lean forward and lightly kiss the actress on her cheek. The brief moment was enough to trigger curiosity among fans, with many wondering whether the two are romantically involved.

Neither Krystle nor AP has reacted to the ongoing speculation so far. Social media users have been dissecting the clip, with several calling it a “soft launch” of a relationship, while others believe the moment may simply have been friendly.

The rumours come months after reports claimed that Krystle had allegedly parted ways with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani after dating for nearly three years. While neither of them officially confirmed the breakup, reports suggested the two quietly unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding fuel to separation rumours.

Soon after the rumours surfaced, several netizens also spotted Krystle's comments on AP's Instagram posts.

Who is AP?

AP recently gained popularity through the Netflix reality series Desi Bling, where viewers got a glimpse into his personal life and friendships. He was introduced on the show as Pamela Serena’s ex-boyfriend, though the two remained close even after their breakup. Their emotional bond and conversations became one of the most discussed aspects of the series.

Apart from reality television, AP is also known as an entrepreneur. According to reports, he runs AP Super Cars, a luxury car business based in Dubai that deals in premium vehicles and rental services.

Meanwhile, Krystle remains one of television’s most recognised faces. She began her acting journey in 2007 with Kahe Naa Kahe and rose to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Over the years, she has also appeared in shows like Brahmarakshas and Belan Wali Bahu. She later expanded into digital projects with Fittrat and made her Bollywood debut with Chehre in 2021.

As of now, neither Krystle nor AP has confirmed or denied the dating rumours.