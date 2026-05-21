'We Are Both NOT Ready': Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Marriage Plans With Karan Kundrra After Viral Desi Bling Proposal

Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Marriage Plans With Karan Kundrra After Viral Desi Bling Proposal |

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been making headlines lately after the Splitsvilla 16 host proposed to his girlfriend on Desi Bling. Following the proposal, TejRan fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to announce their wedding plans. However, Tejasswi recently confessed that they are not ready for marriage at the moment.

During their appearance on Neha Dhupia’s YouTube channel, the popular television couple Karan and Tejasswi opened up about love and life. When asked the question, "Who is not ready to get married yet?" Tejasswi wrote Karan’s name, while Karan wrote Tejasswi’s. Reacting to it, Karan said, "Main both likhne wala tha." He further added, "Wo question bada confusing hai hamare context mein."

Tejasswi then clarified that both of them are actually ready, but not completely ready right now. The Naagin actress added, "We are both not ready at the moment but ready in life."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, fondly called “TejRan” by fans, have been dating since 2021 after falling in love on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The duo reportedly first crossed paths while working together on Ladies Vs Gentlemen, but their bond grew stronger during their stint inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Over the years, Karan and Tejasswi have become one of television’s most loved celebrity couples and have often spoken openly about their relationship and marriage plans in interviews.

Karan and Tejasswi recently grabbed headlines for their reality show Desi Bling, the Indian spin-off of Dubai Bling, which premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2026. The show follows the glamorous lives of Dubai’s elite social circle and also showcases the couple’s relationship dynamics. However, the biggest highlight of the series turned out to be Karan’s grand proposal to Tejasswi. In one of the episodes, Karan went down on one knee and proposed to Tejasswi with a giant diamond ring in a lavish setup, leaving the actress emotional. The romantic moment instantly went viral on social media, with “TejRan” fans celebrating the couple’s next step after four years of dating.