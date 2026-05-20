'Plan Karke Bachhe Hone Hote...': Tejasswi Prakash's Baby Planning Confession After Karan Kundrra Proposal Goes Viral

Tejasswi Prakash's Baby Planning Confession After Karan Kundrra Proposal Goes Viral |

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has been in headline today over their proposal in Desi Bling. After the proposal, fans are now eagerly waiting about the couple's wedding. But ahead of the wedding, Tejasswi addressed about when is she planning to have kids.

As per Pinkvilla, Tejjasswi addressed about her baby planning with Karan on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's chat show. When asked about when the Naagin actress is planning to have a kid, Tejasswi replied to the hosts, "Plan karke bachhe hone hote toh aapke hote plan karke?" This left the Bollywood couple Neha and Angad laughing out.

Neha however stressed that many couple plan their kids these days. To this, Tejasswi once again answered with a joke, "Unplanned karke hum bhi wahi karenge lagta hai mujhe… lagta hai aisa hi hona hai (sic)."

This episode of Neha and Angad's YouTube channel has not yet been uploaded. As per the reports, the episode featuring Karan and Tejasswi as the guest will be aired on May 21, 2026, at 1 pm on YouTube.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash left fans emotional after their dreamy proposal aired in Desi Bling today. In the viral episode, Karan went down on one knee and asked Tejasswi, “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?” leaving the actress visibly overwhelmed. Reacting to the proposal, Tejasswi said, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop,” before reflecting on their journey together.

After the proposal, Teja emotionally shared, “Jab hum mile the, toh bohot kuch hua tha… sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge.” Talking about surviving every challenge together over the last four years, she added, “We’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything." Karan then called their bond an “imperfectly perfect love story,” after which Tejasswi said “Yes” and broke down in tears while flaunting her huge diamond ring.