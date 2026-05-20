'She Needs To Move On': Anusha Dandekar's Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra Proposes To Tejasswi Prakash In Desi Bling Sparks Reactions

Anusha Dandekar's Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra Proposes To Tejasswi Prakash In Desi Bling Sparks Reactions |

Karan Kundrra proposing to his longtime girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash in Desi Bling went viral on social media. Amid the buzz surrounding the proposal, Karan’s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, who is also the sister of Shibani Dandekar, shared a cryptic note on social media that grabbed everyone’s attention. The post soon sparked reactions online, with some users commenting, "She seriously needs to move on."

Soon after Desi Bling aired and videos of Karan proposing to Tejasswi went viral online, Anusha took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message. She wrote, "I'm Thanking God!!! #iykyk." Although she did not mention anyone by name, many social media users speculated that the post was indirectly aimed at her ex-boyfriend.

As screenshots of the story circulated online, a Reddit user shared it with the title, "Anusha Dandekar reaction after Karan Kundrra's Proposal in Desi Bling," and questioned, "Why is she seriously so obsessed with Karan?"

Soon, several fans flooded the comment section, alleging that Anusha still seemed affected by Karan’s life updates. One user wrote, "Doing this on someone’s special day- horrible person to core." Another upset TejRan fan commented, "You may not like the couple, but for you to literally do this on their day is so low." Another user reacted by saying, "I don't even like kk but this is just weird!! Like girl move on, you're embarrassing yourself atp! (sic)." One more comment read, "Okay, Teja and Karan are an absolute cringe fest, no arguments there. But Anusha seriously needs to move on."

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar reportedly began dating around 2015 and soon became one of television’s most popular celebrity couples. The duo often shared loved-up pictures on social media and also co-hosted MTV’s Love School together from 2016 to 2019. However, after being together for over three years, the couple parted ways in 2020 during the lockdown phase. Their breakup grabbed massive attention after Anusha hinted at betrayal and dishonesty in a social media post, writing, "We deserve more honesty, love and happiness." While she indirectly accused Karan of cheating, the actor denied the allegations and later stated that he choose to remain silent "out of respect for the relationship."