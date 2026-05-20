Desi Bling X Review: 'Crack Scripted Entertainment', 'More Pretentious'; Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's Netflix Show Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Desi Bling X Review | Instagram

In 2022, Netflix came up with a show titled Dubai Bling, which showcased the lives of some rich people in the city. Inspired by Dubai Bling, a show titled Desi Bling has started streaming on the OTT platform. It showcases the life of the Indian community in Dubai, and TV stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are also a part of the show. Many people have already binge-watched Desi Bling, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#DesiBling is crack scripted entertainment. If you are looking for morally pure characters it's not for you. Twins, Teja and Pamala were best characters, their reactions made me laugh. Lailli and Pamala cat fights were so funny😂. Of course men are 🗑 we don't care about them (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "I don't want to compare it with Dubai Bling but they are defs more pretentious here (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#DesiBling is the reminder Y I h@ted Teja in #BiggBoss. Karan run while u still hv time. Except Tabinda none of the participants in the show r likeable at all bt then Tabinda is also frustrating with her naiveness & pati parmeshwar sh*t. Girl he is partying evry week with girls (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Karan Kundrra Proposes Tejasswi Prakash

Meanwhile, a video of Karan proposing to Tejasswi for wedding on the show has gone viral on social media, and TejRan fans can't keep calm. There were reports that the couple got engaged on Desi Bling, but Kundrra had denied the reports earlier. However, it finally looks like we will get to hear the wedding bells soon.

“Imperfectly perfect story”

“Thankyou for bringing out the man in me , the man who has the guts to say this is it!”😭💗



Ohhh myyyyyy god. From saying these 12 weeks have been the best 12 weeks of my life to saying these 4 years have been the best.I have no words🥹💍#TejRan pic.twitter.com/foLiA6K9pD — hugivzashit (@hugivzashit06) May 20, 2026

The couple had visited Dubai last year to shoot for the show. They are currently in India busy with Laughter Chefs.