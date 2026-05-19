Desi Bling Release Time On Netflix: New Promo Sparks Drama; Fans Ask, 'Is Karan Kundrra Cheating On Tejasswi Prakash Again?'- Watch VIDEO

Desi Bling Release Time On Netflix |

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's upcoming show Desi Bling appears to be packed with drama. The newly released promo features Tejasswi talking about a woman, possibly one of Karan’s friends, whom she seemingly feels jealous of. As the promo dropped just ahead of the show’s release, fans quickly flooded the comment section with reactions. One even wrote, "Is he cheating on her again?"

The latest promo of Desi Bling shows Tejasswi breaking something while Karan desperately tries to stop her. During a one-on-one interview, she says, "I'm sorry that's not my problem." She then appears to address a girl and tells Karan, "You uninvite her. You get her off. Now I don't know how. I don't care, I just don't want her there." The moment seemingly leaves Karan furious, as he is later seen kicking a chair and table before storming out of the room.

The new promo triggered massive reactions online. One user commented, "Har promo me kalesh, ek toh romantic promo de dete yaar." Another questioned, "Is he cheating on her again? Why nobody’s talking about it? (sic)" Responding to this, one user reacted, "Exactly yeh clip me kiske bare me bol rhi hai?" Another wrote, "Who know hogi koi Dubai wali." However, several others continued calling the show "scripted."

Desi Bling Release Time

Desi Bling is all set to premiere on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Karan and Tejasswi's Dubai-based reality show will stream on Netflix at 12 am PT, which is 12:30 pm IST.