Desi Bling Trailer: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Join Richie Rich People Of Dubai; Show Looks Like Cringe Binge-Watch

Desi Bling Trailer | YouTube

In 2022, Netflix came up with a show titled Dubai Bling, which showcased the lives of some rich people in the city. Now, inspired by Dubai Bling, the OTT platform is coming up with the new show titled Desi Bling, which will showcase the life of the Indian community in Dubai. Indian TV stars, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, are joining some richie rich people of Dubai for the show.

While sharing the trailer, Netflix posted, "Prepare yourself for drama as tall as the Burj Khalifa 👀 Bling City has it all 🎬✨ Watch Desi Bling, out 20 May, only on Netflix (sic)."

The trailer introduces the people who are a part of the show, and it is shown that Karan and Tejasswi are moving to Dubai. The show was shot last year, and the couple was in Dubai for a brief period, but clearly they haven't shifted there, as right now, both of them are a part of Laughter Chefs, which is being shot in Mumbai, India.

The trailer of Desi Bling is strictly average. It looks like a show that will be filled with cringeworthy moments, but still people will enjoy and binge-watch it, something similar to Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. However, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was an entertaining show. So, let's wait and watch how Desi Bling turns out to be.

There were even reports that Karan and Tejasswi got engaged on the show. While the former had dismissed the rumours last year, let's wait and watch whether it will turn out to be true or not.

Desi Bling Release Date

Desi Bling is set to premiere on Netflix on May 20, 2026. So, let's see what response the show will get from the audience.