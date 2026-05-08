'Therapy Bills Will...': Karan Kundrra Drops Cryptic Message After His 'Why Did You Disrespect Our Relationship?' Remark To Tejasswi Prakash In Desi Bling Goes Viral

Karan Kundrra Drops Cryptic Message After His 'Why Did You Disrespect Our Relationship?' Remark To Tejasswi Prakash In Desi Bling Goes Viral |

Netflix India has just released the trailer for Desi Bling. The promo hints at an alleged disagreement between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. In the trailer, Karan is seen asking Tejasswi, "Why did you disrespect our relationship." As fans discuss the “Kalesh” taking over their relationship in the show, Karan shared a cryptic message on social media.

After the Desi Bling trailer dropped on Netflix, Karan took to X and posted a cryptic statement. He tweeted, saying, "Therapy bills will be taken care of tension nai leni ;)" Fans quickly connected his tweet to the drama surrounding his relationship in the show Desi Bling.

Therapy bills will be taken care of tension nai leni ;) 🤣😂🤗💪🏼🍻 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 8, 2026

Daru on the house 🍻 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 8, 2026

Koi ghamand nai ;) — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 8, 2026

But that wasn’t all. Karan also responded to a few fan comments. One fan replied to his tweet, saying, "Mera sleep routine to kharab ab tak kar hi rakha hai. I used to sleep at 5 sam during BB (Bigg Boss) bcoz of you both’s night convo. Kitni baate karte the." To this, Karan responded, "Koi ghamand nai ;)" Another fan commented, "Hah bill bhejungi for therapy and the amount of drinks I ll need." Karan replied to this as well, saying, "Daru on the house."

It appears that Karan was sarcastically referring to the “therapy” viewers might need after watching him and Tejasswi in Desi Bling. In the recently released trailer, Karan is heard saying, "Power, influence, money- sab kuch hai." Tejasswi, meanwhile, appears to be talking about the influence Karan has because of the people around him. Karan also seems to call out his girlfriend, Tejasswi, for allegedly disrespecting their relationship.

Later in the trailer, Tejasswi is seen crying. Rizwan Sajan, who is also a part of the show, tells Karan, "You don't want to become her father. You want to become her husband." Towards the end of the trailer, Tejasswi says, "I have taken my decision. Main wapas ja rahi hoon," hinting that she may leave the show.

So far, Netflix has not announced the release date of Desi Bling. The OTT platform shared the trailer with the caption, "Diamonds, Desis, Dramaaaa. The world of bling is coming soon."