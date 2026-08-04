Lock Upp 2: Who Is The Second Finalist? Find Out Who Secured A Finale Spot & Who Got Eliminated

Lock Upp 2: Who Is The Second Finalist? |

Lock Upp 2 has dropped a new episode, and fans are eager to find out who has secured the coveted spot as the second finalist. In a surprising twist, the four deserving contestants were asked to eliminate one contestant from the race, while the four undeserving contestants were given the power to decide who would become the season's second finalist. Keep scrolling to find out who will join Shivangi Joshi in the finale.

Lock Upp 2: Who Is The Second Finalist?

The undeserving contestants, Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, and Ram Kapoor, unanimously chose Shreya Kalra as the second finalist of Lock Upp 2, earning her a place alongside Shivangi Joshi in the grand finale.

Lock Upp 2: Who Got Eliminated?

Varun Yadav, Yogesh Rawat, and Shreya Kalra unanimously decided to eliminate Akanksha Chamola from Lock Upp 2. Disappointed by the decision and hurt that Ram Kapoor and Varun believed she was among the least deserving contestants, Akanksha chose not to bid farewell to anyone before leaving the show, except Shivangi Joshi, whom she hugged before her exit.`

Has Shreya Kalra Won Lock Upp 2?

As per several reports circulating on social media, Shreya Kalra has reportedly emerged as the winner of Lock Upp 2. The reports further claim that Yogesh Rawat finished as the runner-up, while Shivangi Joshi secured the third position. However, it is important to note that these are unconfirmed reports and rumours, and an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Lock Upp 2 Winner Prize Money

The one who will win Lock Upp 2 will get a whopping Rs. 1 crore prize money. The others will not take anything except Yogesh who has already won Rs. 10 Lakh in one of the previous tasks.

Lock Upp 2 finale episode will be released on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8 pm only on Netflix.