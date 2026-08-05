'Malicious Complaint By TV News Reader': Finfluencer PR Sundar Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Claims Case Linked To Property Dispute

Financial influencer and Tamil Nadu businessman PR Sundar, in a statement on Wednesday, denied allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a news anchor.

On Tuesday, the Chennai Police registered a case against Sundar following a complaint by a woman news anchor working with a private television channel. She alleged sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

Booked for sexual harassment allegations

Sundar was booked under five sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to sexual harassment, offences against women and criminal intimidation.

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However, in a statement released on his X account (the post has now been deleted), Sundar alleged that the actual issue was related to a property dispute.

He said a police officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police was illegally occupying land that he claimed was owned by Mansun Consultancy. Sundar is the managing director of the company.

'Case related to land dispute'

"Anbuchezhian is in unauthorised occupation of the said property and has failed to vacate and hand over possession despite repeated requests," Sundar alleged.

He said he had already submitted complaints to the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, seeking action against the police officer.

However, despite the complaints and the Commissioner's assurance that action would be taken against the police officer, no action had been taken so far, he said.

He further alleged that "a witch-hunt has now been initiated" against him.

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"Anbuchezhian has sought to retaliate by influencing and orchestrating the filing of a false and malicious complaint against him through Kalpana, a television news reader, with the sole intention of damaging his reputation and standing in society."

'Sexual harassment allegations false'

Sundar claimed that the sexual harassment complaint filed against him was "entirely false, motivated, and a calculated attempt to intimidate him and derail the legitimate legal proceedings initiated in relation to the property dispute".

Allegations of the news anchor

According to the complaint filed by the news anchor, she had approached Sundar seeking employment, following which the two became acquainted.

She alleged that Sundar later invited her to his residence in Pattinapakkam, where he allegedly behaved inappropriately.

The complainant also alleged that Sundar later asked her to visit his office on the pretext of apologising for an incident that allegedly occurred on June 29, 2026.

She claimed that she was confined to a room for nearly three hours, during which she was allegedly sexually harassed and threatened with dire consequences.

Based on the complaint, the Chennai Police registered an FIR against Sundar on Tuesday.