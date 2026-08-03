Delhi Court Acquits Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinod Tomar In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were acquitted by a Delhi court in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case after a trial lasting more than two years | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 3, 2026: A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, citing lack of evidence.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts pronounced the judgment after a trial lasting more than two years.

The proceedings were held in camera, and the media was barred from the courtroom, according to reports by Live Law and Bar & Bench. A detailed order is awaited, Live Law and Bar & Bench reported.

Delhi: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been acquitted by the Rouse Avenue Court in the sexual harassment allegations case filed by women wrestlers pic.twitter.com/O1Ojkc2pjY — IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2026

Court Notes Inconsistencies In Testimonies

Singh’s lawyer, Rajiv Mohan, said the court took note of inconsistencies and contradictions in witness testimonies and “honourably acquitted” Singh and Tomar.

The verdict is a significant legal victory for Singh and Tomar after a case that began amid high-profile protests by some of India’s leading wrestlers. However, with the detailed order yet to be released and the wrestlers planning an appeal, the legal battle may not be over.

Delhi: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "The court said that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar, both of you are honourably acquitted..." pic.twitter.com/mcDMmt05xi — IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2026

Wrestlers Plan To Appeal

World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat said the wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against the verdict.

“The wrestlers have not lost hope and will continue their fight,” Phogat and wrestler Bajrang Punia said in a statement posted on their X handles.

“From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government, and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan,” the statement said.

“We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers.”

Public prosecutor Manish Rawat said “appropriate action” would be taken before the higher courts after examining the detailed order.

Singh Says He Is ‘Very Happy’

A beaming Singh said after emerging from the courtroom, “I said on the very first day that if the allegations are true, I will hang myself. I am very happy that I have been acquitted today. It is good news for me and good news for my supporters. I cannot say anything more than that.”

“For now, this is all I can say. I will comment further after going through the court's reasoned order,” he added.

Case Began After 36-Day Protest

The case dates back to April-May 2023, when women wrestlers protested for 36 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, accusing Singh, then WFI chief, of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Punia were the faces of the protest.

The Supreme Court took note of a plea by seven wrestlers, following which the Delhi Police registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) against Singh.

In June 2023, police filed a chargesheet against Singh and Tomar. Singh was charged under Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for offences including outraging a woman’s modesty, sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation. Section 109, relating to abetment, was additionally invoked against Tomar.

Charges Were Framed In May 2024

In May 2024, the court framed charges of sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of women and criminal intimidation against Singh. It discharged him in the complaint of one of the six women wrestlers for lack of sufficient evidence. Tomar faced a criminal intimidation charge.

A separate case based on allegations by a minor wrestler was closed after she withdrew her complaint, and police filed a cancellation report under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court accepted the closure report in May 2025.

Also Watch:

The court concluded final arguments in the case on July 2, 2026.

The acquittal brings the trial to an end at this stage, but it does not necessarily close the wider legal dispute. The wrestlers have made clear that they intend to challenge the verdict, while the prosecution has said it will decide its next course after studying the detailed order.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/