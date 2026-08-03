'From The Start Govt, System Were Protecting Him': Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Break Silence After Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Gets Delhi Court Acquittal

Vinesh Phogat has broken her silence after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was given a clean chit by a Delhi Court in the sexual harassment allegations levelled by the wrestlers. Six female wrestlers had moved to court to file the case against the former BJP MP, including Vinesh Phogat. Now that Singh has been cleared, the two-time CWG medallist has confirmed that they will continue their fight and appeal the decision.

"The female wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this verdict, and this will be done as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," she wrote in a statement on X.

The same was shared by fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia on X.

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Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh in 2023, accusing him of offences including sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation. Several women wrestlers had then protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, accusing then-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and misconduct. The wrestlers, including Olympic medallists, demanded action against Singh and sought an independent investigation into their allegations.

After the acquittal, Vinesh alleged that right from the start of their case, the government and the system were working together to protect Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Read Also Brij Bhushan Singh Gets Delhi Court Clean Chit In Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case

Vinesh Phogat's full statement

We had to summon a great deal of courage to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a strongman leader of the ruling party. Leveraging his political power and muscle, Brij Bhushan has intimidated many girls into withdrawing their complaints.

However, many female wrestlers stood firm and continued the legal battle against Brij Bhushan. We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence leveled by the female wrestlers.

From the very beginning, the entire establishment, the government, and the system have been working to shield Brij Bhushan.

The female wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this verdict, and this will be done as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight.