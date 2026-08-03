Brij Bhushan Singh Gets Delhi Court Clean Chit In Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar were acquitted by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday in the alleged sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers. The verdict came after a trial that lasted over two years following allegations of sexual harassment against Singh during his tenure as WFI chief. T

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Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh in 2023, accusing him of offences including sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation. The court had reserved August 3 for the judgment after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence sides. The proceedings were held in a closed courtroom. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar delivered the verdict after reviewing the submissions made by both sides.

The case began after women wrestlers held a protest at Jantar Mantar and accused Singh of sexual harassment. Delhi Police filed a 1,500-page chargesheet in June 2023 under sections related to sexual harassment, assault, stalking, and criminal intimidation. Vinod Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the case.

The case dates back to early 2023, when several women wrestlers began protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, accusing then-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and misconduct. The wrestlers, including Olympic medallists, demanded action against Singh and sought an independent investigation into their allegations.