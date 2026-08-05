Transfer Bombshell: Arsenal Reach Agreement To Sign Newcastle Captain Bruno Guimaraes

X

Arsenal have completed one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window after reaching an agreement with Newcastle United to sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for a reported £75 million. The long-running pursuit has finally ended, with the Premier League champions securing the signature of one of Mikel Arteta's top midfield targets.

Guimaraes has been granted permission to leave the club's pre-season camp and undergo a medical ahead of completing the move to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal had previously seen an offer rejected before returning with an improved proposal that convinced Newcastle to sanction the transfer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 28-year-old Brazil international has been a standout performer since arriving from Lyon in January 2022, establishing himself as one of the Premier League's elite midfielders. His departure marks the end of an impressive spell at Newcastle, where he played a pivotal role in the club's rise and captained the Magpies during a transformative period under their ambitious project.

For Arsenal, Guimaraes' arrival is expected to significantly strengthen an already formidable midfield. Arteta now has the option of pairing the Brazilian with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, creating one of the strongest midfield units in English football as the Gunners prepare to defend their Premier League crown and mount another challenge in the UEFA Champions League.

The deal also represents another major statement of intent from Arsenal in the transfer market. With personal terms already agreed and only the medical and final paperwork remaining, Guimaraes is set to become one of the club's marquee signings of the summer, while Newcastle must now move quickly to identify a replacement for their influential captain before the new season begins.