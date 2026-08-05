After NEET, Is CJP Preparing Its Next Protest Against E20 Petrol? Abhijeet Dipke Calls Core Team Meet | VIDEO

Having emerged as one of the country's most talked-about youth movements during the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protests, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is now preparing to take on another contentious public issue the Centre's mandatory E20 petrol policy.

The organisation has convened a two-day core committee meeting beginning Tuesday at the residence of its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra.

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According to Aaj Tak, the meeting is aimed at deciding the movement's future strategy after its high-profile Jantar Mantar agitation, which intensified pressure on the Centre and preceded the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

E20 Fuel Protest Takes Centre Stage

While the meeting will cover several issues affecting young Indians, Dipke said the mandatory rollout of E20 petrol has emerged as one of the key agenda items.

According to The Hindu, the leadership will deliberate on concerns surrounding ethanol-blended fuel, unemployment, and what it describes as declining public confidence in institutions, including the media and judiciary.

Senior members of the organisation, including spokesperson Saurav Das and other core committee leaders, are participating in the discussions.

The meeting comes at a time when opposition to E20 petrol has been gaining momentum, with motorists raising concerns over reduced mileage, compatibility issues in older vehicles and the lack of alternative fuel options at petrol pumps.

CJP Looks To Back Growing E20 Movement

The discussion is expected to explore how the organisation can support or lead public mobilisation against the mandatory fuel policy.

The debate over E20 has already spawned online campaigns and public demonstrations demanding that consumers be allowed to choose between pure petrol (E0), E10 and E20 instead of being restricted to a single blend.

CJP leaders are expected to decide the extent of the organisation's involvement in the growing anti-E20 campaign as part of its broader effort to champion youth and consumer issues.

Pressure Group, Not Political Party For Now

Despite growing public support and repeated calls on social media for CJP to enter electoral politics, the organisation has indicated that it intends to remain a pressure group rather than transform into a conventional political party.

According to India Today, Dipke believes the country currently requires a strong people's movement capable of influencing policy decisions more than another electoral outfit.

The meeting is also expected to examine ways to expand the organisation's grassroots network, strengthen state-level units and review lessons from the Jantar Mantar protests.

Roadmap Beyond NEET

Apart from the E20 issue, the core committee is likely to discuss extending support to students protesting alleged recruitment and examination irregularities in states such as Jharkhand.

The leadership may also review legal challenges faced by protesters, including FIRs registered during earlier demonstrations, while formulating a broader organisational roadmap.

A formal press briefing is expected after the two-day meeting, where CJP leaders are likely to announce decisions on future campaigns, including their stand on the E20 fuel controversy.