'Normalcy Will Take Time': JP Nadda Surveys Flood-Ravaged Assam; Vows Comprehensive Relief, Rehabilitation & Compensation | Video | X

Sivasagar: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday visited flood-ravaged areas of Assam and said the scale of devastation was so enormous that it will take time to restore normalcy.

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Nadda, accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, toured Sivasagar district's Nepalikhuti area along the Assam-Nagaland border, one of the worst-hit regions in the latest wave of floods that struck on July 19.

"I have visited the flood-hit Nepalikhuti area. Along with CM Sarma, I have witnessed the scale of devastation. The damage is so huge that it will take time (for normalcy to return)," Nadda told reporters after interacting with the affected families.

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Assuring the affected people of all possible assistance from the Centre, he said the government stood firmly with them.

"I want to assure you on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there will be no shortcoming from the Indian government. Whether it is financial assistance, rehabilitation, compensation or support for property losses, everything will be provided," he said.

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The visit comes as the Northeastern state continues to grapple with a severe flood situation. The death toll has risen to 89, while more than 1.22 lakh people remain affected across five districts amid fears of fresh inundation following overnight rains.

Nadda travelled to the flood-hit area in a tractor-trailer along with Sarma as roads remained inaccessible to regular vehicles due to thick layers of mud and silt, 18 days after the deluge struck the region.

"The river flowing down from Mon district (in Nagaland) has devastated village after village. There has been extensive loss of lives and property," the Union minister said.

He said PM Modi had deputed him to assess the ground situation and that he had discussed the impact of the floods in detail with the chief minister.

"We will hold a review meeting in the evening to discuss the way forward. CM Sarma did everything possible to provide immediate relief to the affected people, and the relief operations are continuing on a large scale," Nadda said.

He said that while the Assam government was deploying all its resources to tackle the crisis, the Centre would extend every possible assistance.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)