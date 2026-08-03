Flood Relief In Assam: Over 62,000 Families Receive ₹15,000 Aid As Survey Begins For Compensation |VIDEO | X - CMOfficeAssam

Guwahati, August 3: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched the disbursement of interim financial assistance of ₹15,000 each through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts. He also said compensation for permanent flood damage would be released by August or the first week of September.

The Chief Minister launched the disbursal at a programme held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh. On the occasion, he also virtually released the state subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana for eligible beneficiaries from the four flood-affected districts.

Around 75,000 flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat are to receive the interim assistance. In the first phase, ₹15,000 each was transferred to 62,696 families. Based on assessment reports and beneficiary lists submitted by the district commissioners, the remaining eligible beneficiaries will receive the assistance by August 5.

~₹160 crore has been credited directly into the bank accounts of families affected by the #AssamFloods.



This morning, I transferred the promised interim assistance of ₹15,000 each to nearly 75,000 of the worst hit households across the four districts, along with the State… pic.twitter.com/HoO2gdeXNQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 3, 2026

The Chief Minister also released the state subsidy of ₹41.67 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana for 9,289 eligible beneficiaries in the four districts.

Addressing the programme, Sarma said the state government had taken a series of measures to support people affected by the recent floods. He said the resilience shown by residents in the four districts was an inspiration and thanked them for their cooperation during the crisis. He also acknowledged the support extended by people to one another despite suffering personal losses.

Referring to relief measures already announced, Sarma said ₹2,500 each had been transferred on August 1 to the bank accounts of Orunodoi beneficiaries in the four districts. He said discussions with banks had resulted in a six-month moratorium on repayment of various loans taken by flood-affected people.

He added that discussions with insurance companies had led to measures for quicker settlement of claims relating to house, vehicle, business and life insurance. Insurance companies, he said, would appoint district-level nodal officers, establish dedicated helplines and process claims with minimal documentation, including through video verification where necessary. Interim insurance payments would also be made until final settlements are completed.

The Chief Minister said rebuilding flood-damaged infrastructure, particularly in Sivasagar and Charaideo, was a priority for the government. He said an immediate grant of ₹2.10 lakh had been announced for the repair of each flood-damaged school, while Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan was conducting a detailed assessment of the damage. Funds would be transferred to school accounts by August 5.

He said free textbooks had already been dispatched to both districts and financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund had been released to Samagra Shiksha to provide two sets of uniforms to every affected school student.

Sarma also announced that every Namghar damaged in the floods would receive ₹1.5 lakh before August 7. Electricity bills up to 300 units for July would be waived for consumers in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, while land revenue would also be waived for one year.

Explaining the decision to provide immediate cash assistance, the Chief Minister said families returning from relief camps required money to buy utensils, clothing and other household essentials and to clean their homes after the floods.

He said ₹15,000 had been transferred to 35,298 families in Sivasagar, 19,883 in Charaideo, 4,922 in Jorhat and 2,593 in Golaghat, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 62,696. The final number is expected to exceed 75,000. Another 15,000 families would receive assistance by Tuesday, while the assessment process would continue and all eligible beneficiaries would receive the assistance by August 5.

Sarma further announced that families in Sivasagar and Charaideo who remain unable to return home or continue to face severe flood conditions till August 9 would receive an additional ₹10,000 on August 10.

The Chief Minister said assessment of permanent flood damage under the existing system often takes six to nine months, with compensation reaching beneficiaries nearly a year later. He said the government intended to speed up the process.

Also Watch:

Officials from the four districts will undergo training in Jorhat on August 7 to carry out surveys of permanent damage. They will train field surveyors on August 8, after which surveys will begin across the four districts from August 9 or 10. The exercise is expected to be completed within ten days, enabling compensation for permanent losses to be released within August or by the first week of September.

Sarma said the Prime Minister had assured the state that the Centre would provide the required funds under the prescribed norms after completion of the assessment. He added that the encouragement received from the Prime Minister had enabled the state government to undertake the exercise on an expedited basis.

Referring to those who lost their lives in the floods, the Chief Minister said no amount of money could compensate for such a loss, but supporting the bereaved families was the government's responsibility. He announced a one-time assistance of ₹9 lakh to the next of kin of each person who died in the floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. The amount includes ₹4 lakh under SDRF norms and an additional ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure that flood-affected people in the four districts receive immediate benefits under various state government welfare schemes, similar to the support extended through the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The programme was attended by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Department Rameswar Teli, MLAs Sanjay Kishan, Prasanta Phukan, Taranga Gogoi and Binod Hazarika, besides several other legislators who joined virtually. Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, senior government officials and other dignitaries were also present.