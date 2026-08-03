BJP Targets TMC, CPI(M) Over Bengal Security After Suspected Terror Operative's Arrest | X

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) on Monday had launched a sharp attack on both the CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the arrest of suspected terror operative Hamim Mondal from East Burdwan, alleging that successive governments had turned West Bengal into first a ‘safe passage’ and later a ‘safe home’ for terrorists and anti-social elements.

Addressing reporters, BJP’s state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya claimed that the state’s internal security had steadily deteriorated over the years.

“During the CPI(M) regime, Bengal became a safe passage for anti-national elements. Under the TMC government, it turned into a safe home. Extremists and anti-social elements believed they enjoyed political patronage, creating an environment in which radical networks could thrive,” alleged Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya also mentioned that the recent arrests of individuals allegedly linked to terror organisations from different parts of the state reflected the extent of the ‘security challenge’ that is being faced by the present government.

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Echoing the party’s stand, BJP MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy alleged that West Bengal had emerged as a refuge for anti-national elements since the Khagragarh blast.

“Terrorists with links to Pakistan have repeatedly taken shelter in Bengal. The person arrested this time reportedly possessed information related to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Over the last 15 years, Bengal has become a safe haven for such activities. Such activities are not seen in other parts of the country,” added the Rajya Sabha MP.

Rejecting all the allegations, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh questioned the saffron camp’s narrative.

“Why is the Trinamool Congress blamed for everything? Was the TMC responsible for Pulwama or the political violence during the CPI(M) regime?” questioned Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Bengal STF on Monday morning had arrested a third individual Aditya Singh in connection with an alleged honey-trap and militant-linked espionage network from Belilious Road area in Howrah district.