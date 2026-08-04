Assam Floods: How Akhil Gogoi, Celebrities And Volunteers Outpaced BJP's Social Media Narrative

Ananya Birla distributing flood relief materials directly to affected communities in Assam | Instagram @ananyabirla

Normally seen as a master of social media strategy, the BJP’s expertise on Instagram and Facebook seemed to be swept away in the raging floodwaters of upper Assam. Right from the start, its digital narrative crumbled even faster than the waters that rushed into Sivasagar and Charaideo from the Nagaland hills within minutes -- a stark contrast to the party's usually well-oiled social media machinery.

The Akhil Gogoi factor

Perhaps the one who used platforms like Instagram and Facebook most effectively during the floods was Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi. Reaching both homes and hearts, Gogoi indirectly hit the BJP at the very game it claims to master. Whether swimming through swirling floodwaters during rescue missions or wading waist-deep through inundated courtyards, his role mirrored that of a trained SDRF or NDRF rescuer.

Every moment was documented. As images, reels and videos of the MLA in action flooded social media, people in sheer distress quickly connected with him. Gogoi tapped into the public pulse, compelling residents—regardless of their political allegiances—to acknowledge his presence while the BJP was nowhere to be found.

The Sivasagar MLA, who also heads Raijor Dal, soon realised he had the upper hand, pushing the BJP onto the back foot. His momentum was amplified by user-generated content. Countless residents across age groups, including many who never made a reel before, posted Instagram reels praising his ground presence and reaffirming that electing him had been the right choice.

The cloudburst narrative

Realising the scale of devastation and eager to deflect blame, the BJP-led Assam government moved quickly to control the narrative. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed to a cloudburst in Nagaland, using the alliterative phrase 'hou hou koi' to describe how floodwaters came rushing down into Assam. However, the narrative collapsed after both the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Nagaland government denied any cloudburst had occurred. The official line backfired, further alienating the public.

Gogoi seized on the contradiction. In a press conference live-streamed on Facebook, he alleged that illegal coal mining in Nagaland allegedly backed by kickbacks to several Assam ministers and MLAs had exacerbated the catastrophic flooding.

A political counterattack that backfired?

Already reeling from public fury, the BJP made a strategic misstep that deepened its social media crisis. Party leaders began questioning where Gogoi was sourcing funds for his large-scale relief operations.

But for citizens in dire need, the origin of the funds was irrelevant. Every rupee was a lifeline.

Had the BJP declined to politicise the exchange—promising instead to focus purely on rescue and rehabilitation—it might have contained the damage to its digital narrative. Instead, the party only highlighted its own distance from the ground reality.

From local action to national outcry

As the crisis deepened, the seriousness of the Assam floods quickly gained national attention when Bollywood stars stepped in to amplify relief efforts. Alia Bhatt shared an emotional appeal on Instagram, highlighting the severe human impact of the monsoon floods, urging her followers to support recovery efforts, and directing help through her #CircleOfHope initiative.

Simultaneously, Salman Khan initiated a multi-phase campaign via his Being Human foundation, deploying ground teams to distribute ready-to-eat meals, clean water, medicines and essential ration kits.

Actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Raashii Khanna also leveraged their massive reach to draw eyes to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in upper Assam.

The contrast between public solidarity and government absence was rendered starkest by actor Randeep Hooda. Travelling directly to the worst-hit districts of Sivasagar and Dibrugarh, Hooda joined the Global Sikhs relief team on the ground—actively serving hot meals, packing survival kits and handing out essentials to displaced families.

More damagingly for the state government, Hooda echoed the sentiment building on the ground by publicly reiterating that these floods were not a mere act of nature or a Nagaland cloudburst, but rather the result of illegal coal mining bringing national spotlight to the uncomfortable reality that this was a man-made disaster.

As Bollywood and independent relief organisations took charge of the flood response appeal, the ruling party and the state government were left almost completely absent from the social media narrative, their digital dominance eclipsed by genuine ground action and public solidarity.

Entrepreneurs fill the vacuum

Long before Chief Minister Sarma arrived on the scene, young entrepreneurs and industrialists were already on the ground, trudging through mud and floodwaters to distribute relief items. The hugs, the blessings, and the gratitude merged into a single, overwhelming expression of care and solidarity. Class divides disappeared—there were no rich or poor, only individuals standing together in a moment of shared humanity.

Among them was Ananya Birla, daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, who personally travelled to Assam with her team to deliver food, medicines, and essential relief supplies directly to affected communities.

"Our people in Assam have inspired me and it’s been an honour to try our little bit to provide relief. Their resilience is mind blowing. A BIG BIG thank you to ALL OF YOU, for sending in your donations, I can assure you that it’s reached the right people and your contribution has made a difference. Your trust in us is a huge responsibility and honour that my team and I don’t take lightly. Here are some on- ground pictures and videos," Birla wrote on Instagram.

Equally striking was the story of Alakh Pandey, the popular educator and founder of Physics Wallah (PW), who travelled to the region to lead hands-on humanitarian efforts. Barely recognisable in simple clothes riding in the back of a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck, Pandey’s unpretentious presence in the flood-ravaged districts drew widespread appreciation across social media platforms.

The visible, empathetic response of these prominent figures created a compelling narrative that the internet eagerly embraced highlighting a stark vacuum where the BJP’s digital and ground machinery failed to materialise.

Too little, too late?

Now, Chief Minister Sarma is on a whirlwind tour of the flood-affected areas across upper Assam. Walking along muddy dirt paths, boarding tractor trolleys to reach remote villages, and holding review meetings, the chief minister’s visual push is unsparing.

Yet, beneath the flurry of photo-ops and administrative announcements lies a quiet acknowledgment that the BJP and its government in the state are both playing catch-up.