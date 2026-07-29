Assam Floods: Salman Khan Joins Hands With Fan Club To Distribute Food Packets & Essential Supplies To Victims — Report

Salman Khan To Help Assam Flood Victims | Instagram

While actors like Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and others took to social media to urge people to support the victims of the Assam floods, Salman Khan has reportedly started helping people in the state by joining hands with a fan club. According to a report in India Today, a source close to the actor told the portal that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has come forward to support the people of Assam and has planned relief work in multiple phases.

The actor's NGO, Being Human, will distribute food, provide shelter, and help rebuild schools and hospitals. Reportedly, it has already started distributing food packets and other essential supplies. Distribution of ration kits and construction work will happen in the next phases.

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar On Assam floods

Not many Bollywood celebrities have spoken up about the Assam floods, but on Tuesday, Alia shared a post on her Instagram Story and urged people to help the victims.

The actress posted, "Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country, with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time. More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love. It happens every year, and it still catches us off guard. Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery (sic)."

Alia further wrote that she would be sharing a few ways to support and help the people of Assam.

Meanwhile, Bhumi was one of the first celebrities to speak about the Assam floods. She had posted a video during the student protest urging people to help and support Assam flood victims. Watch the video below...

We can expect many more celebrities to come forward and support the people of Assam.