Assam Floods: Alia Bhatt Urges People To Support Victims, 'More Than 60 Lives Have Been Lost...'

Alia Bhatt Urges People To Support Assam Floods Victims | Instagram

The visuals of the Assam floods are disheartening. Many people have lost their lives, many have lost their homes, and people in the state are finding it difficult to even get the basic amenities. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a note on her Instagram Story urging people to support the victims of the floods.

She wrote, "Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country, with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time. More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love (sic)."

She further wrote, "It happens every year and it still catches us off guard. Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery (sic)."

Alia also posted that she would be sharing a few ways on how to support and help the people of Assam.

Bhumi Pednekar On Assam Floods

Bhumi was the first mainstream Bollywood actress to speak about the Assam floods on social media and urged people to help the victims. Amid the student protest, the actress shared a video in which she informed one and all about the floods in Assam. Watch the video below...

Alia Bhatt Movies

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Alpha, which was released earlier this month. The movie, which also starred Sharvari, became a flop at the box office.

Meanwhile, her next release is Love & War, which will hit the big screens in January 2027. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Bhumi Pednekar Movies

Meanwhile, according to reports, Bhumi has been roped in to star in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The actress will be seen playing the role of warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma in the film.